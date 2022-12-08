The Marvin Ridge Mavericks did not have far to travel to face off against the Indian Land High School basketball teams.
The Mavericks made the short ride from Waxhaw to split a pair of games that had two distinctly different feels Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Marvin Ridge Mavericks did not have far to travel to face off against the Indian Land High School basketball teams.
The Mavericks made the short ride from Waxhaw to split a pair of games that had two distinctly different feels Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The Indian Land boys jumped out to 25-8 lead after one period, but had to hold on for a grind-it-out 66-57 victory.
In building their 17-point lead at the end of the first quarter, the Warriors hit five 3-pointers, playing at the fast pace Indian Land head coach LJ Johnson wants.
The Mavericks started the second quarter on an 11-0 run, slowing the pace and cutting the lead to 25-19. The Warriors scored the last five points of the half to lead 30-19.
Marvin Ridge was able to come back, thanks to seven second-half 3-pointers, five by Cinjun Bridges, who led the Mavericks with 20.
Mike Jones and Brandon Nelson did the bulk of the scoring for the Warriors. Jones paced Indian Land with 22 points, while Nelson put in 15 of his 21 points in the first half.
The Mavericks got as close as 49-46, but Indian Land got clutch buckets from Sincere Rasul, Jones and Connor Johnson, and hit 17-24 free throws for the win.
LJ Johnson was pleased with the win, but wants to see the team put together a complete game.
“We’re struggling playing four quarters,” he said. “With that comes a lull, trying to find the right rotations. That’s why you play tough teams, so you don’t get a false sense of accomplishment.”
He had plenty of praise for Jones.
“He’s showing a lot of poise, showing a lot of leadership,” the coach said. “Any time we needed a big basket, he got it for us.”
The Marvin Ridge High School girls jumped out to a 20-2 lead after the first quarter and did not look back, rolling to a 68-20 win.
The Lady Mavericks used excellent shooting to roll against the Warrior girls, hitting 10 of 22 3-pointers. Only two Maverick girls scored in double figures, but at least six players scored six points. Reese Fritz led Marvin Ridge with 11, while Cadence Douglas chipped in 10.
Skylar Young led Indian Land with seven points, hitting the teams only 3-pointer. The Lady Warriors found little room against the Lady Mavericks’ swarming defense, particularly in the lane. Indian Land only managed to hit eight field goals for the game.
After the game, Lady Warriors head coach David Johnson praised the Marvin Ridge girls team.
“They’re a good team,” he said. “They have experienced players. They share the ball well. Our team did not play that poorly. We missed shots we normally make. It’s a good lesson for us.”