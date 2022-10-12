YORK — The Indian Land Warriors cross-country teams came in third and fourth respectively at a recent meet.
The Indian Land boys finished third, while the Warriors’ Ben Carroll won the race with a time of 18:23.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
YORK — The Indian Land Warriors cross-country teams came in third and fourth respectively at a recent meet.
The Indian Land boys finished third, while the Warriors’ Ben Carroll won the race with a time of 18:23.
The Warriors were part of a five-team meet Tuesday, Oct. 11, at York Comprehensive High School, which the host school won.
In the boys race, York scored 50 points, followed by Northwestern with 59 and Indian Land with 67. South Point of North Carolina was fourth with 79 and Catawba Ridge was fifth with 82.
Indian Land’s Jaxon Barringer finished third overall with a time of 18:39, followed by James Moran, 14th at 19:42, and Ivan Mercado, 18th at 20:02. John Paul Ramieri rounded out the scoring for Indian Land, 32nd at 20:56.
The Indian Land girls placed fourth with 90 points. Northwestern won the girls meet with 19 points, with all five of its runners finishing in the top six spots. York was second with 84 points, followed by South Point with 89. Catawba Ridge was fifth with 117 and Lake Pointe Academy was sixth with 137.
The highest finisher for the Lady Warriors was Heather Greenwald, who came in 11th at 22:39. Anna Urquhart was 18th at 23:59 and Rachel Graham was 20th at 24:25. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Warriors was Maggie Dillman, 25th at 24:46, and Ally Basik, 29th at 25:07.
Indian Land’s next meet is the Sandhills Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 22, and then the Region 3-4A meet Oct. 27 at York.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.