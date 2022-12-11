LANSPTS-12-14-22 IL WRESTLING Josh Horn

The Warriors’ Josh Horn wrestles his opponent from White Knoll High School at 120 pounds Dec. 10 at Indian Land High School.

 Mac Banks

Minus forfeits that really hurt their chances to win, the Indian Land High School wrestling team did well in a tri-match Saturday, Dec . 10.

The Warriors fell to both White Knoll and Providence Day high schools in the home tri-match, but the results could have been different had it not been for three forfeits in the upper part of their lineup.

