Minus forfeits that really hurt their chances to win, the Indian Land High School wrestling team did well in a tri-match Saturday, Dec . 10.
The Warriors fell to both White Knoll and Providence Day high schools in the home tri-match, but the results could have been different had it not been for three forfeits in the upper part of their lineup.
Indian Land fell to White Knoll, 42-40, and Providence Day, 37-31. The Warriors led for the majority of the match against White Knoll, but the forfeits changed the tide.
Indian Land was up 34-6, but five straight wins by White Knoll, three from forfeits and two falls, put them up 36-34. The match came down to the last weight class, with White Knoll getting a first-period fall to take the win.
Warriors winners in the match were Addie Shaw (106), Josh Horn (120), Kayden Fogarty (126), Mathew Pond (132), Noah Burgess (145), Samuil Sabro (152) and Lowdan Kersey (160).
The Providence Day match was a little tougher as Indian Land went down early, and despite pulling within several points, forfeits again hurt them down the stretch.
Indian Land winners were Burgess (145), Sabro (152), Bentley Porter (170), Bryden Boykin (182), Jackson Hodge (106) and Julian Carrillo (113).