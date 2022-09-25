The Parkwood High School Wolf Pack made the short drive from Monroe, N.C., to Indian Land and handed the Warriors their first loss on the season.

The Indian Land High School team came out quickly in the first quarter, but turnovers and penalties enabled Parkwood to come back for a 17-14 halftime lead. The lead grew to 31-14 before the Warriors’ late rally fell short and the Wolf Pack held off the Warriors for a 31-28 win Friday, Sept. 23.

