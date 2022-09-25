The Parkwood High School Wolf Pack made the short drive from Monroe, N.C., to Indian Land and handed the Warriors their first loss on the season.
The Indian Land High School team came out quickly in the first quarter, but turnovers and penalties enabled Parkwood to come back for a 17-14 halftime lead. The lead grew to 31-14 before the Warriors’ late rally fell short and the Wolf Pack held off the Warriors for a 31-28 win Friday, Sept. 23.
The loss put Indian Land at 4-1 on the season.
“They (Parkwood) played well — hats off to them. They had a good game plan,” said Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings.
“I was disappointed in our execution in times that mattered. We had too many three and outs in the second quarter, too many three and outs in the third quarter. We had too many third downs that they converted. We were pretty pitiful on third down on both sides. We didn’t execute well in special teams either, something we emphasize as well,” he said.
“I am proud of the fact we fought back in the fourth quarter, and kept believing.”
The Warriors drove down quickly, using a good mix of run and pass. The seven-play, 70-yard drive ended when Indian Land’s Dalton Evans plunged into the end zone to make it 7-0 early. A promising Parkwood drive bogged down at Indian Land’s 12. Connor Benito knocked through the 29-yard field goal to make it 7-3. The Warriors responded quickly when quarterback Jaxon Scheidt took a draw 48 yards down the near side to make it 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Two huge turnovers by the Warriors enabled the Wolf Pack to grab the halftime lead. Parkwood recovered a muffed punt at Indian Land’s 24. On fourth and 17, Elijah Lowry lobbed a pass to the end zone that Demarion Reynolds caught to cut the lead to 14-10.
Then the Wolf Pack took advantage of an interception by Scheidt on a miscommunication with Myles Stinson. Four plays later, Lowry found Benito in the middle of the end zone to put Parkwood up at the half, 17-14.
Parkwood’s lead grew to 24-14, thanks to another Indian Land special teams mistake. Tim Boyd Jr. returned a punt 45 yards down the far side for a score early in the third quarter.
The Wolf Pack took advantage of two personal fouls on the Warriors early in the fourth quarter, when Indian Land appeared to have a third-down stop. Lowry found Ethan Cuervorst, who outfought the Indian Land defender for the 15-yard score to stretch the lead to 31-14.
Two quick Indian Land drives cut the lead to three points. A three play, 57-yard drive ended with Stinson pushing his way to the end zone. A short time later, a five-play, 91-yard drive ended when Stinson again fought his way over the goal line, this time from 4 yards out.
Indian Land opens Region 3-4A play Thursday, Sept. 29, at York.