ROCK HILL — The sixth-ranked Indian Land Warriors dropped their first Region 3-4A basketball game, falling to the South Pointe Stallions on the road.
Indian Land High School lost 64-58 to fall to 2-1 in the region during the Tuesday, Jan. 17, game.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ROCK HILL — The sixth-ranked Indian Land Warriors dropped their first Region 3-4A basketball game, falling to the South Pointe Stallions on the road.
Indian Land High School lost 64-58 to fall to 2-1 in the region during the Tuesday, Jan. 17, game.
The Warriors started strong, but a momentum change in the second and third quarters shifted things around.
Indian Land was up 17-7 after the opening quarter, getting off to a good start. However, in the second quarter South Pointe outscored them 24-18 to get back in the game, despite the Warriors holding a slim 35-31 lead at the break.
South Pointe ended the third quarter tied with Indian Land at 44, making it either team’s game entering the final period.
In the fourth quarter, South Pointe kept the momentum in their corner and outscored Indian Land 20-14 to take the six-point win.
Mike Jones led the Warriors with 20 points and Jareece Breeden had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds in the game.
The loss put Indian Land at 16-3 overall on the season.
The Warriors will now have one of their biggest tests of the season as they face Lancaster High School on the road Tuesday, Jan. 24. The game pits the sixth-ranked Warriors against the third-ranked Bruins, who are 18-2 on the season.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.