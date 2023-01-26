Indian Land High School dropped its last two dual matches of the season to end their season without any wins in Region 3-4A matches.
The Indian Land Warriors lost to the Northwestern Trojans and Catawba Ridge Copperheads in a tri-match Thursday, Jan. 26, at home.
The Warriors opened with Northwestern and gave them a competitive match early, but then fell 65-12. They then took on Catawba Ridge and struggled, falling 76-3.
The Warriors ended their dual season at 16-13 overall, but finished their region record at 0-5.
Indian Land head coach Philip Sheesley said now it’s all about making individuals better for the remainder of the season.
“We have to stay focused going into the individual tournaments,” he said. “We have to stay focused for next year. We have to keep kids motivated and coming back.”
Against Northwestern, Indian Land went up early, going up 3-0 off a 7-2 win by Kayden Fogarty at 126 pounds. Northwestern won the next four matches, two by forfeit, to go up 24-3.
Indian Land picked up two more wins as Lowdan Kersey won 6-3 at 160 pounds and Bentley Porter won on a first-period pin at 170. That made the score 24-12 in favor of the Trojans who won the final seven matches to close out the dual.
Against Catawba Ridge, the Warriors’ struggles got worse as they won just one match. Catawba Ridge jumped out to a 24-0 lead before Indian Land picked up its only win as Kersey won 6-4 in overtime at 160.
The Copperheads won the remaining nine matches, three by forfeit to close out the dual.
In both matches, the Warriors forfeited five weight classes, giving up essentially 30 points before the first weight class even wrestled.
Indian Land now turns its attention to the Region 3-4A individual tournament it is hosting this weekend. The top four finishers in each weight class will advance to the Upper State tournament at Eastside High School on Feb. 17-18.