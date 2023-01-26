LANSPTS-01-28-23 IL WRESTLING Lowdan Kersey

Indian Land High School’s Lowdan Kersey lifts Catawba Ridge’s Sean Bartstad’s leg during their Jan. 26 match to try and get him off his feet. Kersey won, 6-3, fro the Warriors’ lone win against the Copperheads.

 Mac Banks

Indian Land High School dropped its last two dual matches of the season to end their season without any wins in Region 3-4A matches.

The Indian Land Warriors lost to the Northwestern Trojans and Catawba Ridge Copperheads in a tri-match Thursday, Jan. 26, at home.

