GREER — The Indian Land Warriors basketball season came to an abrupt stop when they fell in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.
Greer beat the visiting Indian Land, 51-48, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, ending the Warriors’ season with a 19-8 record.
The game was close for the most part as the two teams ended the third quarter tied at 35.
Indian Land trailed 12-11 after the first quarter and 22-20 at the half, but had a decent third quarter to rally and tie the game.
In the fourth quarter, the game was a little closer than Indian Land wanted as Greer outscored them 16-13 in the period.
Indian Land’s Mike Jones finished with 17 points and Sincere Rasul added 16 points in the loss.
Indian Land turned things around this season, going from seven wins last year to 19 this year.
“I wanted to make sure we had a chance in every game,” said Warriors head coach L.J. Johnson, in his first year with the program. “I knew it would be a learning experience.”
The Warriors struggled some in Region III this season, finishing 5-5 overall and getting a third seed, which sent them on the road in the first round. The team ended the season on a three-game losing streak. It was their second three-game losing streak of the season.
“We have a healthy benchmark,” Johnson said. “The goal is to get better year after year after year. I am excited about the way the program is heading.”
Indian Land only graduates three seniors this season.
“There is a lot of experience coming back,” Johnson said.
Johnson said players like Jones and Rasul grew by leaps and bounds this year.
“They have to learn to finish,” he said. “That is a developmental piece of it. That is going to be the biggest piece of their development.”
Johnson said learning that will come with more games and getting older.
