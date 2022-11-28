LANSPTS-11-30-22 IL BASKETBALL Sincere Rasul

Indian Land High School's Sincere Rasul, left, drives the baseline during the Warriors' game Saturday, Nov. 26, against Christ Church Episcopal School.

 Mac Banks

CHARLOTTE — Indian Land High School finished as runner-up in the Charlotte Hoops Challenge after falling to Christ Church Episcopal School during the post-Thanksgiving tournament.

The Warriors fell in the finals of the Bucket Brand division of the tournament, losing 72-55, despite rallying multiple times against the Greenville-based school Saturday, Nov. 26. The tournament was played at Harding University High School in Charlotte, N.C.

