CHARLOTTE — Indian Land High School finished as runner-up in the Charlotte Hoops Challenge after falling to Christ Church Episcopal School during the post-Thanksgiving tournament.
The Warriors fell in the finals of the Bucket Brand division of the tournament, losing 72-55, despite rallying multiple times against the Greenville-based school Saturday, Nov. 26. The tournament was played at Harding University High School in Charlotte, N.C.
Indian Land was led by Sincere Rasul and Mike Jones. Rasul scored 22 points and Jones had 12 points in the loss.
The Warriors never led in the game as Christ Church jumped out to a 13-3 start and never looked back.
Throughout the game, Indian Land rallied, but could never pull even with Christ Church. Christ Church took an 18-10 lead after the opening quarter and started the second quarter on a 13-0 run to go up 31-10.
Indian Land played better in the second half, outscoring Christ Church 21-9 in the third quarter. Rasul scored 10 of his 22 points in the period, while the Warriors pulled within six points at 53-47 to end the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Indian Land struggled, hitting just four of 11 shots, and despite getting within four points at 55-51 with 5:45 left in the game, Christ Church went on a 14-2 run over the next three minutes to pull away for the win.
ILHS beats Gaston Christian
In the first day of the tournament Friday, Nov. 25, Indian Land beat Gaston Christian School, 56-53, with Jones and Rasul leading again.
Jones scored 17 points and Rasul added 16 points. Connor Johnson scored 10 for Indian Land as well. The Warriors used a big 17-12 second quarter to take at 28-25 lead into the half.
In the second half, both teams scored 28 points between the two quarters with neither one gaining an advantage. Indian Land opened its regular season Tuesday, Nov. 29, hosting Fort Mill High School.