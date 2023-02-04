LANSPTS-02-08-23 IL SIGNING

A group of seven athletes from Indian Land High recently signed to play college athletics at the school's signing ceremony Feb. 1.

 Lee McManus

Seven Indian Land High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to play college athletics.

Soccer players Piper Dillon, Aiden Gummer and James Cook; softball players Lina Schwippert and Salem Zeka; baseball player Garnett Arner and runner Jaxon Barringer announced their college commitments Wednesday, Feb. 1, in front of their teammates, coaches, teachers and families at Indian Land High.

