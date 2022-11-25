Two coaches, both of whom coached at Charlotte high schools, took very different paths to leading Indian Land’s basketball teams.
LJ Johnson and David Johnson hope to help the Warriors basketball program grow and improve in the same way they helped Harding and Providence Day High School.
Boys coach LJ Johnson played in the Arena League and was on the Carolina Panthers practice squad before deciding to become a high school assistant. After becoming head coach at Harding, he ran into Adam Hastings, now Indian Land’s head football coach. He was encouraged by what he heard from Hastings, but he also knew the area.
“My mother’s house is an eight minute drive from here, I could run home from here (Indian Land High) if I had to,” he said. “I have relatives that go to school here. I feel very comfortable here.”
On what he saw as the biggest difference between Charlotte and North Carolina basketball to where he is now put it down to how players are taught.
“There is talent here and when players play each other in the summer they are exposed to a different level of competition, the different blends of basketball,” Johnson said. “It’s our jobs as coaches to help them understand the x’s and o’s, and then get them to execute. When I met them (the players) in June, we spent a lot of time at the track and in the weight room, making sure the players would not get tired and make the mistakes they have in the past when they got tired. The players have done a great job on their own as well continuing to work as well.”
“Coach Nate (Smith) did a good job of laying the foundation to make the playoffs,” Johnson said. “The foundation is set in terms how to get to the playoffs. When kids see the results of their execution, when they have success, the sky is the limit.”
For the Warriors to be successful they will rely on a mix of experience and youth. Senior Jareece Breeden was All-Region last year, “has embraced everything and taken a lot of younger guys under his wing,” Johnson said. Senior Branden Nelson will be relied on as a shooter while he continues to expand his game. Junior Sincere Rasul will run the point while a contributing as a rebounder as well. Eighth grader Mike Jones already has a college offer.
“He’s helped elevate players games,” Johnson said of Jones. “He’s set the standard that we’re going to be good here.”
Girl’s teamHead girls coach David Johnson came to Indian Land for a different reason.
“I feel I have a chance to build a program how I want,” he said ,as to what attracted him to Indian Land. “Once I did my homework and went through the interview process it looked similar to where I came from and I was down for the challenge. I don’t see a huge gap or difference between here and there (Charlotte). There’s good basketball on both sides.”
David Johnson played professional basketball in Europe and says he saw a very different game from the way it was played in the NBA.
“Europe to me is more like college basketball, in terms of the way it’s played,” he said. “There’s more motion, more help side (defense), a wider lane. I learned a lot playing over there. I did a lot of film study, learning the fundamentals. I think the fundamentals are what you can bring to the high school level.”
To reward the players for fundamental, outside the box score play, players are given poker chips with A.C.E. on them. Attitude, Commitment, and Excellence is the team’s focus for the season.
“I like our youth,” Johnson said. “Last year Carrigan (McCloud) averaged 18 points per game for us and we relied on her heavily. We did not have enough offense on the court at times (with her). Now we are more balanced. We will use our speed to turn offense in to defense. Piper (Dillon) is our glue guy for us. She makes a mistake for us and will get back on defense take a charge. Skylar Young can shoot it pretty well. Charlotte Kemp is a good ball handler. Amelia Williams can handle it pretty well also. Emily Callahan will be asked to carry some of the scoring load as well. It’s a fun group, very young, and I am looking forward to it. It should be exciting.”