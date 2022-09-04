CHARLOTTE — The Indian Land Warriors made the short trip just across the border to take on the new Palisades High School Pumas and came away with a blowout win.
Big plays on defense and a good mix of running and passing gave them a 49-6 win in the Friday, Sept. 2, game. Indian Land is now 3-0 on the football season.
Myles Stinson’s 28-yard punt return set up the Warriors’ first score. Jaden Singletary accounted for all 52 yards, including the last 15 to put Indian Land up 7-0.
Stinson then returned the first of three Warriors interceptions for touchdowns, this one for 75 yards. He ran in the two-point conversion to make it 15-0.
A 5-yard touchdown run by Indian Land quarterback Jaxon Scheidt capped a 61-yard drive and pushed the lead to 22-0 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, two more interception returns, both by Tamir Hickman-Collins, from 35 and 31 yards, increased Indian Land’s lead. Singletary had a 7-yard touchdown run as well, and the score was 42-0 before the Pumas finally got on the board.
Palisades quarterback Jarek Putaski found Elisha Adams in the middle of the end zone from 18 yards to make it 42-6 at the half.
Stinson finished the scoring with a 24-yard run up the middle early in the third quarter. Singletary finished the night with 19 rushes for 145 rushing and two scores.
Indian Land’s defense and special teams forced four turnovers.
After the game, Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings said he was happy with the first half performance.
“I was really proud how our guys handled being up (at halftime),” he said. “These guys did a really good job and had some good drives and good plays.
“A big credit to him (Jaxon Scheidt), he was trying to evade too much and not throw downfield. He did a good job of that this week in practice and it translated to the game,” Hastings said.
“The guys we depend on — Jaxon, Myles, Timir, Wilkenson Mondesir — all played well for us. Singletary is so determined; he wants it so bad. He’s worked so hard in the off season. Three interceptions for touchdowns for us is pretty special.”
Indian Land hosts Fort Mill High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.