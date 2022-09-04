IL FOOTBALL Singletary

Warriors running back Jaden Singletary (4) powers his way into the endzone around Palisades High linebacker Tyson Youmans (8) to score for Indian Land High School on Friday, Sept. 2.

 courtesy of Jamison Murphy

CHARLOTTE — The Indian Land Warriors made the short trip just across the border to take on the new Palisades High School Pumas and came away with a blowout win.

Big plays on defense and a good mix of running and passing gave them a 49-6 win in the Friday, Sept. 2, game. Indian Land is now 3-0 on the football season.

