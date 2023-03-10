Some rivals may not play as often as they once did, but the memories of past games still remain.
It was clear when Buford High School faced Indian Land in boys soccer Tuesday, March 7, that the teams did not need much to bring back reminders of intense battles between county foes. In the end, Indian Land prevailed, 3-0, using its team speed, the long ball, strong defense and goal keeping on its home field.
Indian Land improved to 5-2-1, while Buford fell to 1-3 on the season.
The first 12 minutes were played on fairly even terms until the Yellow Jackets earned a corner kick. The Warriors’ Darius Collier tracked down the ball after a scramble for it in the box. He outraced everyone and beat Buford's goalkeeper to score the game's first goal.
It took just over two minutes for Indian Land to extend its lead. Manuel Batancaur was open in the box as his shot found the back of the net to make it 2-0.
At the 30-minute mark, Collier was fouled hard in the box. His second goal on the ensuing penalty kick gave the Warriors their final margin.
After the game, Indian Land head coach Adam Cole was pleased with his team's play overall.
"Darius has a lot of pace,” he said. “We definitely used that to our advantage. This is our first year using him up top. He's mostly been a defensive player. He's done a great job stepping into that role and putting some goals away for us. We have a solid back line. They've limited shots for us. They've been solid for us all year long.”
Buford did have chances to score, but Indian Land was able to use its team speed to track them down and mark them. The Warriors also got a strong game from keeper Kaden Miller. His two saves late in the first half kept momentum on Indian Land's side.
Despite a scoreless second half, there was still plenty of intense, physical play. At the 50-minute mark, Buford's Kaleb Stroud earned a free kick. His foul set off a scrum between the two teams. Officials huddled together and the game was delayed for around nine minutes. No players were ejected. When the game resumed, Miller saved Stroud's shot, punching it over the crossbar.
The Warriors had to weather the next 10 minutes to earn the shutout. Miller proved up to the task and Indian Land kept enough possession, despite playing into a strong breeze. That meant the Warriors were forced to use short, controlled passes instead of the long ball. It also meant more play in the middle of the field, as opposed to wider play, where Indian Land found success in the first half.