The Indian Land High School basketball program split games recently against the Nation Ford Falcons, with the boys winning in thrilling fashion.
The Warriors beat Nation Ford High School, 83-80, in overtime Friday, Dec. 2, while the Indian Land girls fell, 59-31, to the Lady Falcons.
Indian Land’s Frank Petre hit a 3-pointer in overtime with about three seconds left to give them the win. Freshman Mike Jones led the Warriors with 35 points and could have had more, but got into foul trouble early.
“I knew he would have a big game,” said Indian Land head coach LJ Johnson. “He really likes to showcase his abilities against Fort Mill teams.”
Sincere Rasul added 17 points and Connor Johnson scored 12 points in the win for the Warriors. Indian Land led 35-29 at the half, but struggled some in the second half as the Warriors were outscored 28-19 in the third quarter and trailed by three to end the period.
But the Warriors bounced back in the fourth quarter and started the period on an 8-0 run. Nation Ford was able to rally and catch back up, tying the game at 75 to send it into overtime.
In the extra frame, Indian Land was more selective in its shots, taking just three, but hit two of them, including the game winner.
Indian Land improved to 3-1 overall with the win and play against Marvin Ridge High School on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Lady Warriors struggle
The Lady Falcons jumped out to a 18-6 start in their game against the Lady Warriors and cruised from that point. Indian Land scored just 12 first-half points and trailed 30-12 at the break.
The Lady Warriors played better in the second half and outscored Nation Ford in the third quarter, 11-10. That pulled them to within 17 points, but Indian Land couldn’t gain any more ground. The Lady Warriors fell by 29 points by the time Nation Ford won, 59-31.
Amelia Williams led Indian Land with 12 points, as the Lady Warriors fall to 0-2 to open the season.