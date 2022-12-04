LANSPTS-12-07-22 IL HOOPS Connor Johnson

Indian Land High School’s Connor Johnson drives to the basket over Nation Ford High’s Sheldon Joseph. The Warriors beat the Falcons, 83-80, in overtime Friday, Dec. 2,

 Mac Banks

The Indian Land High School basketball program split games recently against the Nation Ford Falcons, with the boys winning in thrilling fashion.

The Warriors beat Nation Ford High School, 83-80, in overtime Friday, Dec. 2, while the Indian Land girls fell, 59-31, to the Lady Falcons.

