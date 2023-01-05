LANSPTS-01-07-23 IL WRESTLING Bentley Porter

Indian Land High School’s Bentley Porter goes for a pin against his Palisades opponent during a Jan. 4 match in Charlotte.

 Mac Banks

CHARLOTTE — The Indian Land Warriors wrestled their way through three North Carolina opponents in their first week back on the mat to open 2023.

Indian Land High School beat West Mecklenburg, Harding and Palisades in a quad-match Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Harding University High School. The three dual wins put Indian Land at 12-6 overall on the season.

