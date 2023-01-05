CHARLOTTE — The Indian Land Warriors wrestled their way through three North Carolina opponents in their first week back on the mat to open 2023.
Indian Land High School beat West Mecklenburg, Harding and Palisades in a quad-match Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Harding University High School. The three dual wins put Indian Land at 12-6 overall on the season.
Indian Land never trailed in any of the matches and easily won 61-10 over West Mecklenburg, 56-18 over Palisades and 72-6 over Harding.
“We did well,” said Warriors head coach Phillip Sheesley. “We got some young guys, and it’s good to give them mat time. We have to fix some mistakes. There is always room for improvement. It’s a big month for us.”
Against West Mecklenburg, the Warriors won three of four actual matches, with eight more matches won by forfeit. Indian Land winners were Matthew Pond (126) with a 12-4 victory and Jaden Singletary (195) with an 8-5 decision. Simon Cherry (132) picked up a third-period fall as well for the Warriors. Getting forfeit wins were Jackson Hodge (106), Josh Horn (113), Kayden Fogarty (120), Joseph Cherry (138), Noah Burgess (145), Cole Pettus (152), Lowdan Kersey (160) and Bentley Porter (170).
In their most competitive match, the Warriors won 10 actual matches against Palisades and only one by forfeit. Posting wins by fall were Horn (120), Simon Cherry (138), Kersey (160), Porter (170), Singletary (195) and Hodge (106). Getting decisions were Pond (132) with a 7-4 win, Joseph Cherry (145) with a 7-2 win and Burgess (152) with a 7-6 win. Fogarty won by tech fall at 21-3 at 126 pounds. Julian Carrillo (106) won by forfeit.
Against Harding in their final match of the evening, Indian Land only wrestled in five weight classes with all five resulting in falls for Joseph Cherry (138), Burgess (145), Porter (170), Singletary (195) and Max Vogel (182). Winning by forfeit were Fogarty (120), Pond (126), Simon Cherry (132), Pettus (152), Kersey (160), Hodge (106) and Horn (113).
The Warriors are scheduled to wrestle in the Bearcat Invitational this weekend in Rock Hill and then will host Marvin Ridge and Lewisville high schools Tuesday, Jan. 10.