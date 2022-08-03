The 15th annual Founders Federal Kickoff Classic, set for next Saturday, will officially signal the start of prep football season in Lancaster County.
This year’s jamboree will be Aug. 13 at Indian Land High School. It starts at 5 p.m. with Andrew Jackson High taking on McBee High. It will be one of the Volunteers’ only scrimmages, as they don’t start their regular season until Aug. 26.
“It will be our first game-type practice before our games,” said Vols’ head coach Todd Shigley. “I don’t want to be rushed to get to week 0 just to play. As long as we stay healthy, we’ve got a shot to be good. We have had some good practices.”
The Lancaster Bruins will follow the Vols at 6 p.m., when they take on the Pumas of Palisades, a new high school in the Lake Wylie area of North Carolina. The school, which has a Charlotte address, is off N.C. 49 between Lake Wylie and Tega Cay.
Buford will play Metrolina Christian of Indian Trail, N.C., at 7 p.m. in the Jackets’ third scrimmage this month. For Buford, which hosted the jamboree last fall, this will be the first time the Jackets have played at the new Indian Land stadium.
“It is an official half of football,” said Buford head coach Ed Susi. “Our whole key is staying healthy. We hope to get more kids in there to see if we’ve got some depth. You want to look sharp and come away healthy.”
Indian Land will host Highland Tech of Gastonia, N.C., in the event’s final game at 8 p.m.
Originally scheduled for the new Indian Land High field last year, the jamboree was moved to Buford because the Warriors Stadium wasn’t completed in time.
“It is three years in the making,” said Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings. “We are excited to finally host it.”
Hastings said the event helps to display what Lancaster County football can be like.
“It’s a great opportunity for Lancaster County schools to showcase their schools,” he said. “We are proud of Indian Land and the investment that the Lancaster County School District has made here.”
Jamboree tickets — $8 for general admission — are available through the GoFan app.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
