The 15th annual Founders Federal Kickoff Classic, set for next Saturday, will officially signal the start of prep football season in Lancaster County.

This year’s jamboree will be Aug. 13 at Indian Land High School. It starts at 5 p.m. with Andrew Jackson High taking on McBee High. It will be one of the Volunteers’ only scrimmages, as they don’t start their regular season until Aug. 26.

Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.

Trending Videos