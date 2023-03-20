LANSPTS-03-22-23 IL BASEBALL Miles Corcoran

Indian Land High School starter Miles Corcoran throws a pitch during the Warriors' home game against Northwestern High on Monday, March 20.

 Mac Banks

With temperatures in the low 40s, the Indian Land Warriors used some hot hitting to take a crucial first game in their Region 3-4A series against the Northwestern Trojans.

Indian Land High School beat the Trojans, 9-3, on Monday, March 20, as they scattered eight hits and improved to 8-3 overall on the season and 4-0 in the region.

