With temperatures in the low 40s, the Indian Land Warriors used some hot hitting to take a crucial first game in their Region 3-4A series against the Northwestern Trojans.
Indian Land High School beat the Trojans, 9-3, on Monday, March 20, as they scattered eight hits and improved to 8-3 overall on the season and 4-0 in the region.
Winning game one in the series is always important, said Indian Land head coach Hal Bagwell.
“The first thing we talk about is winning the series, and that is winning two of three,” he said. “You do that every series, you win the region. That is our mentality. We like to sweep. And we have been putting it together a lot more than lately.
"We have been working hard from last year and made big strides. Getting the first of a three-game series is really good for us.”
Miles Corcoran got the win, going four and two-thirds innings and allowing two runs on two hits, while striking out nine and walking five.
Indian Land also got key hits from Reid Kazmierczak and Johnny Compton, who both got two hits in the game.
The Warriors struck first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second off a Kazmierczak two-run double, as he went 2-3 in the game with two RBIs.
Northwestern answered with a run in the top of the third, but Indian Land got their two-run lead right back in the bottom of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Cole Gutmann, driving in Compton.
The Trojans closed the gap again in the top of the fifth with another run, but in the bottom of the sixth inning Indian Land busted the door open to score six runs off three hits.
Northwestern also gave up five walks in the inning, which aided the Warriors. Austin Quinn singled in the inning for Indian Land, driving in two runs. Cole Dombkowski drove in Quinn as well in the inning. Quinn went 1-3 in the game with two RBIs.
Michael Doan closed out the game for Indian Land, pitching two and a third innings, allowing one run on one hit, while walking three and striking out four.