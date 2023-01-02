CHARLESTON — The Indian Land Warriors basketball team took care of business last week by winning the Modie Risher Classic at Burke High School.
The Charleston-based high school served as the setting for the three-day tournament Dec. 28-30.
Indian Land beat Conway, ranked sixth in Class 5A in the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association poll, in the finals, 55-43, to improve to 13-2 overall on the season.
Sincere Rasul led the Warriors in the win with 19 points, followed by Mike Jones with 17 points, and Jareece Breeden, who dropped in 12 points in the finals.
Rasul was named tournament MVP, and named to the All-Tournament team, along with Jones. Breeden was an honorable mention selection for Indian Land.
The Warriors got to the finals by beating Central Bucks West, out of Doylestown, Pa., 58-24. Rasul led the Warriors with 16 points in that game.
The tournament opener for Indian Land saw them beat Ashley Ridge, 73-59. Rasul led the Warriors with 23 points and Jones added 20. Breeden and Frank Petre IV finished with 10 points each in the win.
The Warriors’ next game is Jan. 10 at York as they return to the regular season, opening Region 3-4A play. Their next home game is not until Jan. 20 against the No. 8-ranked Class 4A Catawba Ridge Copperheads.
The Lady Warriors basketball team went 1-2 at the St. Pius X Christmas Classic in Atlanta on Dec. 27-29.
Indian Land lost its opening day game, 65-44, to Wheeler High School of Marietta, Ga.
The Lady Warriors picked up their fourth win of the season with a 46-38 win over Whitewater High School of Fayetteville, Ga. McKinley Ausrud had a career-high 14 points for Indian Land in the win.
The final day of the tournament saw the Lady Warriors fall to host St. Pius, losing 54-17. Indian Land is now 4-10 overall on the season.
The Lady Warriors return to play Jan. 10 at York to open region play.
