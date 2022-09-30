10-01-22 IL FOOTBALL Myles Stinson

Indian Land’s Myles Stinson had a big game during the Warriors’ Region 3-4A opener Thursday, Sept. 29, against York Comprehensive High School.

YORK — In gusting winds, both the Indian Land Warriors and York Cougars decided to rely on their running games and defenses in a nail-biting Region 3-4A opener for both teams.

Indian Land High School held off York Comprehensive High on the final play for a 28-21 heart-stopping win for the Warriors on Thursday, Sept. 29. The teams played a day early because of Hurricane Ian’s projected path through the state Friday.

