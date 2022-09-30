YORK — In gusting winds, both the Indian Land Warriors and York Cougars decided to rely on their running games and defenses in a nail-biting Region 3-4A opener for both teams.
Indian Land High School held off York Comprehensive High on the final play for a 28-21 heart-stopping win for the Warriors on Thursday, Sept. 29. The teams played a day early because of Hurricane Ian’s projected path through the state Friday.
The win by Indian Land put them at 5-1 on the season, but more importantly at 1-0 to start region play.
“That’s Indian Land football,” said Warriors head coach Adam Hastings. “We grind people out, don’t hurt ourselves with mistakes, and play great defense. It’s been a rough week for us with illnesses, but I saw on Monday that we were ready to go.
“Hats off to (York) coach Boyd; his team plays hard,” he said.
“A great start (in the region) for us. The key for us is to be productive on first down. We came through with two clock-eating drives. Our line did a great job responding after last week.”
The Warriors’ Myles Stinson finished off Indian Land’s best drive of the first half, a 60-yard march, with an 8-yard touchdown run, to make it 7-0 early in the second quarter.
The Cougars got a big play to tie the game, a 70-yard score on a middle screen. Ayden Davis found Javarious Guthrie, who broke free up the middle, breaking tackles, and into the end zone down the far side.
York had another chance to score before the end of the half, but Davis was sacked for a 9-yard loss on fourth and five from Indian Land’s 25. The Warriors’ last drive before halftime looked promising, but Jaden Peoples could not hold on to Jaxon Scheidt’s pass in the end zone.
In the second half, the Warriors grounded out a 51-yard drive to retake the lead at 14-7. Stinson followed up a 31-yard run by Scheidt with the 9-yard run for the score.
Then the big plays came for the Cougars. Guthrie’s 5-yard run tied the game. He set York up in great field position with a kickoff return all the way down to Indian Land’s 32.
Another huge play by Guthrie allowed the Cougars to seize the lead in the fourth quarter. His 56-yard run keyed an 80-yard drive. Davis took it in from 7 yards out to put the Cougars back on top.
In the fourth quarter, Indian Land tied it up at 21 with a huge play of its own. Scheidt weaved through the York defense, down the near side, for 60 yards on a quarterback draw. Scheidt’s 6-yard touchdown run gave the Warriors the lead back with 3:43 left. His run finished off a 65-yard methodical march.
York had one final chance to tie the score. Davis and Guthrie’s running, along with a 16-yard pass on fourth and 5, got York down to the Warriors’ 7. Davis’ pass on third and goal was broken up in the end zone by Peoples, with no time left to seal the win for Indian Land.
Both teams’ starting running backs had huge games as Guthrie rushed for 21-186 for York. Indian Land’s quarterback and running back both rushed for over 100 yards. Scheidt totaled 19-143, and Jaden Singletary had a strong night as well, with 25-159.
The wind played havoc with any attempt to throw, as the two teams completed just seven combined passes. The Warriors completed just one pass for 9 yards.
Indian Land hosts Northwestern High School next Friday, Oct. 7.