LANSPTS-12-03-22 IL WRESTLING Kayden Fogarty

Indian Land High School’s Kayden Fogarty wrestles at 126 pounds during the Warriors’ tri-match on Tuesday at Fort Mill High School.

 Mac Banks

FORT MILL — The Indian Land High School wrestling team split its matches in a tri-match to open its 2022-23 wrestling season.

The Warriors beat White Knoll High School, 54-24, but fell to host Fort Mill High School, 61-18, during their Tuesday, Nov. 29, road matches.

