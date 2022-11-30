FORT MILL — The Indian Land High School wrestling team split its matches in a tri-match to open its 2022-23 wrestling season.
The Warriors beat White Knoll High School, 54-24, but fell to host Fort Mill High School, 61-18, during their Tuesday, Nov. 29, road matches.
In their dual against White Knoll, the Warriors jumped out to a quick start and never trailed going up 27-0.
Addie Shaw started things off for the Warriors with a 4-3 decision at 106 pounds. Indian Land picked up a forfeit win at 113 pounds and then Josh Horn (120), Kayden Fogarty (126) and Mathew Pond (132) all got pins.
After dropping a match at 138 pounds, Indian Land got first-period pins from Samuil Sabro (145) and Noah Burgess (152) to take a commanding 39-6 lead.
Indian Land lost a match at 160 pounds by forfeit, but then won three in a row with Lowdan Kersey (170) getting a second-period pin, Max Vogel (182) posting a 7-2 decision and Jaden Singletary (195) picking up a first-period pin as well to close out the match for the Warriors.
“I was real pleased with how we wrestled against White Knoll,” said Indian Land head coach Flip Sheesley. “We’ve got 19 freshman out of 26 kids. We’ve got a lot to work on, but they battled well.”
Against Fort Mill, things were a little more difficult as Indian Land went up 6-0 with a first-period pin from Horn at 120 pounds, but the Warriors then dropped the next three matches to fall to 16-6.
Sabro got a win for the Warriors at 145 pounds with a first-period pin, but Fort Mill won eight of the next nine matches with only Kersey (170) getting another win for Indian Land.
Up next for the Warriors is a tri-dual at Weddington next week.