Twenty-five Carolina Clash Super Late Models lined up at Lancaster Motor Speedway for the Red Rose Rumble on Saturday, March 18, in the first races of the 2023 season.
Watkins dominates Red Rose Rumble
- By Michael Knight Correspondent
Crowd favorite and local hometown driver Ben Watkins, who qualified at 18.140, broke the track record. When the green flag dropped for the 40-lap main event, Watkins took the lead and held off numerous challengers. He pulled away with a few laps to go to take the win, as the crowd erupted for one of the speedway's favorite sons.
Top 5: Ben Watkins, Daulton Wilson, Gray Parton, Adam Yarbrough, Dennis Franklin
In the Cauthen Motor Renegade main event, it was all Brent Hodges on his way to the win.
Top 5: Brent Hodges, Jason Gulledge, Brandy Baker, Jonathan Starkey, James Marion
There was a classic battle between Chris Fincher and Shaun Mangum in the Furniture Factory Outlet World Vintage main event. Mangum pressured Fincher for the lead, but Fincher held him off to capture the win.
Top 5: Chris Fincher, Shaun Mangum, Elias Grant, Logan Grissom, Tracy Mullis
In the Monster Thunder Bomber main event, Benji Knight bested the 20-car field.
Top 5: Benji Knight, Hunter Funderburke, Luke Doggett, Dwayne Ray, Shane Vaughn
In the Crate Sportsman main event, it was all Benji Knight again as he drove the Jason Tolbert car to victory lane.
Top 5: Benji Knight, Justin Fite, Kade Langley, Jacob Catoe, Bryson Sweatt
In the Port’s Heating & Air Pure Stock main event, Tyler Parker held off Brent McAteer for the win.
Top 5: Tyler Parker, Brent McAteer, Galen Ballard, Mike Slone, Colby Waits
The SCDRA Hornets main event was a wild and crazy race. Chris Baker led most of the race, but there was a wild finish between Zach Slone and Hunter Wallace. Wallace and Slone made contact with each other on the last lap, which sent Slone spinning out. By rules at Lancaster Motor Speedway if you spin out the leader on the last lap, the leader will get the spot back and the win.
Top 5: Zach Slone, C.J. Deese, Cody Kelly, Rusty Catoe, Tyler Knight