At the Lions Club District 310 awards and installation banquet, held July 23 in Sanford, N.C., the Waxhaw Lions Club and several of its members were highly recognized for achievements at the district and international levels.
Susan O’Brien of Lancaster received the District Governor’s Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of her service as the 2nd vice district governor during Lions year 2021-22.
She and two other members, Gina Arter and Johnny Byrum, also received International Presidential Certificates of Appreciation. Signed by the LCI president, these are given to Lions nominated by the district governor in recognition of distinguished achievements in fulfilling the service mission of Lions Clubs. It is the fourth highest LCI award a Lion can receive.
Ted Tozer received the Sid L. Scruggs III Beacon of Hope pin and certificate. He was one of 11 Lions in the 1,100-member district recognized for his actions in support of Brighter Visions, the nonprofit arm of N.C. Lions that supports initiatives for visually impaired persons.
Michael O’Brien was one of five district Lions to receive the N.C. Lions Ambassador Award from the president of N.C. Lions Inc. in recognition of his devotion to the success of KidSight screening programs in both Carolinas.
Frank Hawfield received the 100% Secretary Certificate for impeccable reporting and meeting attendance, achieved by only eight of 53 club secretaries in the district.
Club awards
The club received the following awards:
100% Club Certificate: This is the first time in recent history that the Waxhaw club met the highest standards required to achieve this recognition. Only three clubs out of 53 in the District met the criteria, which include:
• Net increase in membership by June 15
• All district and LCI dues paid on time
• Meet or exceed all district goals (Brighter Visions donations, Governor’s Goals)
• Provide a club bulletin, Facebook page, or website for club members and district officers at least once a month
• Have in-person representation at all district functions, as well as state and district conventions
• Have representation at four zone meetings during the year
• Report at least six district chair programs and/or service projects in myLion (or emailed to the district secretary)
Positive Growth Certificate: This award was given to clubs that grew their membership during the past Lions year. Waxhaw was one of 18 clubs recognized in this category.
Sid L Scruggs III Beacon of Hope (banner patch): This patch is given to clubs whose members have achieved a minimum of five Beacon of Hope awards. Club awardees include Becky Landon (2), Michael O’Brien (3) and Ted Tozer (1).