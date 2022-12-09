“We the people” — those three words changed governments forever. Never had any government been successfully created believing in the idea of self-governance. Before that amazing instrument that “We the people” call the Constitution of the United States was ratified, the people were considered too uneducated, too opinionated and too uncivil to govern themselves.

Here we are, 233 years after it became the law of the land, and our United States is considered by many to be the most prosperous, the most generous, the most powerful and the freest nation on planet earth.

Republican Joseph “Joe” White (R) represents Newberry District 40, covering Lexington and Newberry counties.

Trending Videos