Lancaster Motor Speedway will be ready to see the dirt fly once again with six divisions of adrenaline-pumping, racing action in its Saturday Night Lights Weekly Series on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The anticipation to race at the “big half-mile” will be high this weekend after not being in action the past two weeks, due to rainy weather. Add a few drivers who will be looking to extend their winning streaks, and it will surely be entertaining to see how it all unfolds this week.
Brandy “The Gambler” Baker will be looking to extend his win streak to four races from the tail of the Renegade division.
Drivers Kevin Godwin, Paul Irby and Dan Benson will also be looking to extend their win streaks by trying to collect their third wins in a row in their divisions.
These drivers and others will battle around the big track, in hopes of collecting a win at LMS, known as the “fastest half-mile dirt track in the South.”
The card for this Saturday Night will see Knight’s Lawn Care Limited Late Model, Cauthen Motor Renegade, Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman, Faith Funderburke Realty Thunder Bomber, Port’s Heating & Air Pure Stock and the SEHA Hornets.
Admission is $15 for seats in the stands, which open at 5 p.m. Pit passes cost $25 and open at 4:30 p.m. Kids 12 and under get in free.
A drivers meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., with hot laps starting at 7 p.m.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.