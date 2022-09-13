Imagine the panic and anguish of being wedged for two hours between two layers of cave rock 15 inches apart at most.
An 8-year-old found himself in just that situation about 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Forty Acre Rock. But when he needed help, Lancaster firefighters, first responders, EMS workers and others jumped into action to get him out.
“It was just another day at the office for our guys,” said Keith Wilson, deputy director of Lancaster County Fire Rescue. “It was no different than going to look for a 7-year-old boy with the sheriff’s department last week or pulling someone out of a [burning] house. Hours of training go into it.”
And this was one set of circumstances where emergency workers had the confined-space training needed to reach a positive outcome, said Lancaster County Councilman Steve Harper.
On Monday, Sept. 12, County Council recognized the 27 emergency workers who helped with the almost two-hour-long ordeal.
“We just want you to know how much we appreciate what y’all do seven days a week, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. Thank you,” Harper said, before the group received a round of applause.
One of rescuers – Gillis Robinson of Lancaster County Fire Rescue – was named the county’s top employee for the quarter. Robinson, 21, was able to worm his way through the two layers of parallel rock to free the 8-year-old boy.
“There is no way we could’ve gotten him out without everybody there,” Robinson said. “It wasn’t a single-man operation, for sure.”
The youngster was fine, but was taken to a medical facility to be checked out and then released.
“When the call goes out, we have people who respond,” said Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall.
What happened
All rescue workers initially knew was that a child was stuck in a cave more than a mile from the closest road, said Darren Player, director of Lancaster County Fire Rescue.
The child was there with his family – his parents and a younger sister – exploring a familiar cave there.
But when the 8-year-old tried to make it through a looping, circular passageway he climbed through last year, he got stuck.
“The kids were playing in there. They’ll go around and come back out the other opening," Wilson said. "Of course, I don’t think I would do all that.”
Player noted that the youngster’s parents tried to get him out of the confined space for about 30 minutes, but couldn’t and called 911 for help.
“He got hung up and started trying to get out,” Player said. “It was sloped such that it slid him down in an area that got tighter.”
Wilson said it was difficult to reach the “small spot,” where the boy was stuck.
Equipment was set up, along with an exhaust fan, to help him, as well as the rescue workers. The incline, Wilson said, was so steep that a portable generator had to be tied to a tree to secure it.
“His arms were above his head, but we couldn’t touch nothing. This was like a 30-degree slope he slid down into, so it (photos) don’t do it justice.”
At first, Lancaster County Fire Rescue Capt. Philip “Chico” Pegram tried to get him out, but couldn’t quite reach the youngster.
“Chico got as far as he could and I came in right behind him. We were talking to him the whole time and some other guys and EMS were on the bottom side talking to him, too,” Robinson said.
The smaller Robinson then worked past Pegram through the 12-to-15-inch opening to reach the boy.
“I was talking to him the whole time," Robinson said. "Chico talked to him a lot.”
Emergency workers below them then used a pike pole to pry loose a jutting rock underneath the boy.
“They were able to slide that rock just enough to get him unwedged,” Wilson said.
Robinson was able to get loose soil and smaller bits of rock out of the way to free him.
“Once we got that out of the way, I just dug out from underneath his back, freed him and we came out,” Robinson said.
Recognition
Robinson was honored for “going above and beyond” during the rescue and stepping up to help, Marstall said. Robinson was in the tight area for almost an hour he said.
“He was able to get in there and give that victim a little comfort,” Marstall said.
Robinson became a firefighter after completing the basic firefighter course at the Lancaster High School Career Center in 2019. A volunteer at the McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department, he joined the staff of Lancaster County Fire Rescue in January.
“All I was thinking about was getting in there and getting the job done,” Robinson said. “We didn’t know what to expect when we got down in there. We went with what we had and figured it out.”