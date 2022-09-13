Imagine the panic and anguish of being wedged for two hours between two layers of cave rock 15 inches apart at most.

An 8-year-old found himself in just that situation about 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Forty Acre Rock. But when he needed help, Lancaster firefighters, first responders, EMS workers and others jumped into action to get him out.

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

Trending Videos