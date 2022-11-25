Wesley Stewart Jr., 87, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m., Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, Apostle Olia Alexander will officiate. Viewing was Friday, Nov. 26, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Wesley Stewart Jr., a son of the late Wesley E. Stewart Sr. and the late Piccola Reid Stewart, was born June 22, 1935, in Lancaster.
Survivors include four sisters, Janie Marshall, Mabel Stewart, both of Buffalo, NY, Arlene Stevenson, Margie Duncan, both of Lancaster..
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.