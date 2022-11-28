Editor’s note: Lancaster’s Promise Neighborhood has been under fire lately, due to misinformation, social media rumors and questions about its finances and how its partners work together in the five-year project. But many people do not understand what Promise Neighborhood actually is. This story seeks to explain the project and its goals.
Lancaster’s Promise Neighborhood is a wraparound approach to breaking the cycle of poverty in the city’s poorest areas by providing free services to its children from birth through their career. It includes child care, health care, academic help and more.
The project got a big shot in the arm in September 2021 when it received a $28 million grant. The U.S. Dept. of Education is giving Lancaster Promise Neighborhood $24,792,000, which will be released in $5 million to $6 million increments yearly as needed over a five-year period. The remaining funds — $3,568,000 — are coming from local organizations, corporations and individuals.
Founders CEO Bruce Brumfield, a Promise Neighborhood board member, put the grant in perspective.
“This is a chance for us to be the Lancaster we have all dreamed of,” he said. “We now have this opportunity to change our community.”
Attendance zone
Lancaster’s Promise Neighborhood includes the Clinton Elementary, A.R. Rucker Middle and Lancaster High school attendance zones, one of the most impoverished sections in the Palmetto State.
The Clinton attendance zone includes the Newtown neighborhood around Arch Street, Chesterfield Avenue, Dunlap and Gay streets, Pardue Street Apartments and most of the Midway neighborhood.
Promise Neighborhood leaders refer to the zone as the “opportunity zone.”
The Promise Neighborhood’s goal is to enable families and students in these areas to achieve academic success and to restore community pride. It will serve the children in this area from birth through their careers.
Passing the torch
In September, Albert Blackmon was named the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood Advisory Board chairman. Born in the Promise Neighborhood area of focus, he has experience in education, law enforcement and business.
“As a product of the targeted community, I am honored to serve in this role for I want to see constant improvement,” Blackmon said. “The Promise Neighborhood programs will give us a huge jump forward in creating sustainable programs for decades to come that are designed to continue to build, develop and promote Lancaster County as an ideal community to model, work, play and live. I know my other advisory board members join me in my passion and desire to ensure the community is benefiting from this gracious investment.”
Founding Promise Neighborhood Advisory Board Chair Charlene McGriff said she was pleased to pass the chairmanship to Blackmon, whose leadership skills are “top-notch.”
“I am pleased to turn over the leadership of our advisory board to someone as passionate as I am about lifting up all of our children in the zone, where we both grew up,” she said.
Partnerships and pipeline
This partnership of agencies, including Lancaster County Partners for Youth, Lancaster County School District and 24 other area nonprofits and organizations, have been working diligently for a decade in Lancaster’s poorest neighborhoods.
During those years, funding came from local businesses, corporations, grants and the United Way of Lancaster County.
The coalition of agencies had applied and been turned down four times in the past several years for this multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
The grant will fund a pathway, or pipeline of programs, for children starting at birth. These include the best practice initiatives Lancaster County has employed, but never like this — in one continuous timeframe throughout a child’s lifetime, including his or her adult career.
Promise Neighborhood’s pipeline has nine components: Baby College (early care), high-quality child care, extended academic day, student support, health/medical home, neighborhood pride, college/career, data system and training/staffing. Most of the early academic programs are focused on academic remediation.
Harlem Children’s Zone
Promise Neighborhood is modeled after the evidenced-based Harlem Children’s Zone, which transformed nearly 100 blocks of the most impoverished children in New York City. Social activist Geoffrey Canada designed the program, which provided free support through parenting workshops, preschool programs and child-oriented health programs.
The main goal is to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty by creating opportunities for children and families to thrive in school, work and life.
This local wraparound approach is a powerful partnership that began in 1997 with the Coalition for Healthy Youth, which includes local agencies that focus on children and youth.
Later, law enforcement agencies came together and applied for drug-free community grants, which required that other community organizations get on board, including faith-based, nonprofits, schools and government.
The pipeline of programs has already been implemented, including extended-day academics at Clinton, A.R. Rucker and Lancaster High. A total of 314 students are already being served with homework labs, academic sessions, fitness and enrichment programs.
Promise Neighborhood staff
Rodney Hamright has been hired as the extended day program coordinator. ACT and SAT test preparation sessions were held in October and November for Lancaster High School.
The first summer enrichment program for elementary students and their families was held in June.
Jason Truesdale, former Heath Springs town administrator, has been hired as the Promise Neighborhood marketing coordinator. He is designing a website and a user-friendly dashboard that will reflect progress with data that includes the number of students served, improvements on grades and SAT scores.
In November, Sh’Kur Francis was named project director. He most recently served as public information officer for the Bamberg County government. He is also a former social studies teacher at A.R. Rucker Middle School and pastor at Grace and Lynwood United Methodist churches.
Prep work for the grant
Prior to Promise Neighborhood being awarded the grant, much work had already begun in the zone — a strong indication of the community’s commitment and dedication to the families needing the most help.
Promise Neighborhood has built a park on Brooklyn Avenue, disposed of 80 tons of trash, installed 200 smoke alarms, distributed 250 insulated cooler bags of fruit and healthy snacks, renovated and painted 17 homes and cleaned dozens of yards.
The partnerships formed over the years have brought much success, allowing organizations to learn from each other as to what the needs are and who can provide.
Its most visible project is Community Workday, which is driven by its motto, “Where one sees beauty, one sees hope.”
Through the pandemic, Promise Neighborhood continued its food outreach, the Saturday Academy and summer refresher courses for elementary students. Over 3,400 bags of student food have been distributed since October 2020. Weekly, socially distanced Saturday tutoring sessions for kindergartners through second-graders in math and reading have continued.
Community workdays resumed in late 2022 after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The next one is 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Glorious Resurrection of Life, 289 E. Brooklyn Ave., Lancaster. For details, call 803-623-0400.
Community partners making the vision a reality include: First Steps, The Children’s Council, The Community Powerhouse, Call Me Beauty, Lancaster County School District, Catawba Mental Health, United Way of Lancaster County, USC Lancaster, HOPE in Lancaster, Catawba Public Health, Lancaster County Partners for Youth and Counseling Services of Lancaster.
To keep up to date with Lancaster Promise Neighborhood’s progress, follow it on Facebook. It hosts a live telecast at 6 p.m. Wednesdays called Wisdom Wednesdays.