Editor’s note: Lancaster’s Promise Neighborhood has been under fire lately, due to misinformation, social media rumors and questions about its finances and how its partners work together in the five-year project. But many people do not understand what Promise Neighborhood actually is. This story seeks to explain the project and its goals.

Lancaster’s Promise Neighborhood is a wraparound approach to breaking the cycle of poverty in the city’s poorest areas by providing free services to its children from birth through their career. It includes child care, health care, academic help and more.

