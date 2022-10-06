Lancaster County School District former Chief Financial Officer Jennifer White was critical of school board members and complimentary of district staff as she left her job earlier this week.
White, who was district CFO for about three years, left the district Tuesday, Oct. 4, the same day she wrote a letter outlining her hope for the district. The letter was addressed to school board members and shared exclusively with The Lancaster News.
White began the short three-paragraph letter by saying it was “a privilege to serve the children of this district alongside this group of administrators.”
White said she had hoped to stay at the district until she was able to retire, but added that, “I am no longer able to effectively serve our staff and students.”
White announced her resignation in late August, saying her last day would be Oct. 4. Earlier this year, a hostile work environment complaint was brought against board member Melvin Stroble, who said it was White who issued the complaint.
In her letter, White didn’t name the board member, whose concerns led to resignation, but did say, “while I have always been available to discuss any Board concerns, it seems that certain members of the Board enjoy catching the leadership team off-guard in open session as their primary means of asking questions. I am disappointed that a member of the Board has been allowed to question my integrity, ethics and ability openly while other members remain silent.”
White also said she found it “extremely troubling,” that confidential information was “leaked to the media” with no consequences and “am dismayed that partisan politics are allowed to affect the education of our children.”
A four-month investigation by a third-party was conducted into the hostile work environment claim against Stroble, which concluded that he had done no wrong.
Stroble hadn’t read the letter when initially contacted about it, but eventually said reading it upset him.
“For an employee who reports directly to the superintendent to write that letter is a surprise to me,” he said.
Stroble said that based on ethics laws in the state, any public official that has a complaint brought against them has the right to make it public.
“There was no leaking,” he said. “Under state statute, the public official has a right to make it public.”
Stroble added that sending a letter to the board made no sense because White was a district employee and not an employee of the board.
“She is not an employee of the board,” he said. “She is responsible to the superintendent. If she had concerns about her interaction with board members, she is at no point in time required by the board to interact with a board member. The superintendent could have given her report or delegated it to someone else.
“We (the board) have one employee and that is the superintendent. That is all we have. Everybody else reports to the superintendent.”
Stroble said he asks questions as a primary means of understanding the different issues the board and district deals with, adding that he works for the public who elects him.
“My role as an elected official is to collect information, so I can make informed decisions,” he said. “I believe transparency is important. I am responsible to the people who elect me.”
In the second paragraph of the letter, White praised her co-workers, saying, “I can honestly say I’ve never worked with such a wonderful team of administrators and staff.” She praised the way the district worked through the pandemic.
“I am proud to have worked alongside Dr. Phipps and the rest of the leadership team,” she wrote. “I also want to publicly thank the finance and procurement team for their tireless work. They have continued to focus on helping our students and taking care of the needs of our students and staff, despite the distractions of this year. I can’t imagine working with a better group of coworkers and their support over the past eight months has mean the world to me.”
White ended the letter with an optimistic tone saying, “my desire is that my departure will help restore board support of the administrative team and that administration alone will be responsible for day to day operations of the school district. I pray that professional lines of communication are restored and that only credible sources of information are taken into consideration. I hope the voices of supports will feel as comfortable to speak out in our Board room as much as those who criticize us. I believe a healthy dialogue with mutual respect on all sides is the only way to move Lancaster County School District forward. It is a daunting task and one worth undertaking so we can continue to ‘Put Children First.’ ”
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.