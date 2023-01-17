A special program was held Oct. 30, 2022, at Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. It was an ordinary day planned for a most extraordinary woman.
Little did she know that all of the time, planning, preparation and cleanup would be for her. But Gloria White was the chosen one this year. She was named the church’s Woman of the Year that day.
She has been a member of the church since 1969, when she and her husband, coach Floyd White, moved to Lancaster after becoming man and wife. Gloria has always been one to devote herself to anything she believed wholly in.
Her gardening practices, her love of flowers, her delicious meals and her family gatherings. Everyone knows she will do her best to make it her best. She is a quiet, careful disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ.
As the church filled with many friends and family, she didn’t notice.
She was just being her regular, kind self to everyone. She thought maybe some came to hear the new minister or just to gather and see old friends. As the morning worship service began, she was happily participating.
When the time came for the moderator of the Presbyterian Women, Marjorie Babridge, to capture everyone’s attention, she still did not notice anything.
And when her name was called, the applause that followed really caught her by surprise. She walked delightedly up to the front and listened as Marjorie spoke of her accolades. Gloria had done a lot of work in the church. From cleaning to preparing meals, planting flowers and any other task she was asked to do, she did it with pride and with gratefulness. No wonder she was chosen!
Gloria has been married to Floyd White for over 60 years. They have three children, Floyd Jr., Donna and Rudy. They have two grandchildren and reside in the city of Lancaster.
Gloria takes a lot of heat in the summer with her garden and the bounty of vegetables that she shares with neighbors and friends. She hosts cookouts for special birthdays, and takes good care of her family all the while.
The Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Women are very proud to call her their own.
She has been a faithful member of the Sunday school, Bible study, Vacation Bible School, Women’s Day Committee and Presbyterian Women for a long, long time.
Gloria uses her time and talents to help anyone she can, and others who meet her always say, “Mrs. White is a great Christian woman that loves her family.”
Bible verses that speaks well to who she is are Matthew 6:19-21, which says: “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal; But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal; For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”
Congratulations, Mrs. Gloria White! Lancaster is glad to have you and so is your church family.