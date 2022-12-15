LANSPTS-12-17-22 LANCASTER SIGNING McKenzie Whitener

Lancaster High School softball standout McKenzie Whitener signs with Claflin University as her parents,Kelvin Whitener and Sheritha Whitener, witness in the Lancaster High conference room, along with Lady Bruins softball head coach Katy Ghent, back left, and assistant Morgan Blackmon.

 Robert Howey

The legacy continues.

Lancaster High School softball standout McKenzie Whitener is the next link in her family to attend Claflin University in Orangeburg.

Trending Videos