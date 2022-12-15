The legacy continues.
Lancaster High School softball standout McKenzie Whitener is the next link in her family to attend Claflin University in Orangeburg.
Whitener follows in the footsteps of her mother Sheritha Whitener and aunt LaTasha Thompson to play softball at the historically Black college.
“That’s kind of interesting and I’m excited about it,” said McKenzie Whitener, after signing with the Panthers on Dec. 6 in the Lancaster High conference room. “The school is very small and it feels like home to me.”
Whitener, a star student with a 3.94 GPA, will receive both academic and athletic scholarship funds to attend Claflin.
She has shined in athletics, playing three years of softball and four years of volleyball for Lancaster.
Whitener, the Lady Bruins’ first baseman, had a solid junior season, hitting .390 with 19 RBIs and a .957 fielding average.
“McKenzie is a key player in our softball program,” said Lancaster softball coach Katy Ghent. “She leads by action and lifts up her teammates every day. She is always willing to help in any way, a true team player.
“We’re so proud of the hard work she has put in to reach this point in her career,” Ghent said. “We know she will thrive at the next level.”
Whitener added she’s impressed with the Panthers softball program.
“The coaches and players are nice and I feel I will fit in well,” she said. “The softball program is really good. They compete and have success. The team is very disciplined and structured, as they stress being a student first and an athlete second. I embrace that attitude.”
Lancaster athletics director Karl Fritz saluted Whitener.
“McKenzie has excelled in class and on the softball field to earn this opportunity to play at the next level. Her drive and commitment will continue to help her have success in the future,” Fritz said. “She will do well and give it her best.
“We look forward to following her career and wish her the best as she moves on to advance her academic and athletic career,” he added. “We’re always thrilled to see our athletes earn this opportunity.”