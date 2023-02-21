LANCASTER — Mr. Will Carson Terry, 58, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
He was born Feb. 15, 1964, in Lancaster, a son of the late Oscar Terry and Kathleen Hopkins Terry.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Mr. Will Carson Terry, 58, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
He was born Feb. 15, 1964, in Lancaster, a son of the late Oscar Terry and Kathleen Hopkins Terry.
Will is survived by two brothers, Rayford Terry (Glenna), and Jimmy Terry (Sandra); and two sisters, Dorothy Gainey and Karen Ladue (Gerald).
Will was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Oscar L. Terry, Donald Terry, Ronnie Terry and James Terry.
No service is planned at this time.
Burgess Funeral Home of Lancaster is caring for the family of Will Terry.