The Rev. William Belton Gaither, 78, departed this life Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at MUSC Health — Lancaster.
He was the son of Josephine Gaither and the late Felmon Gaither Sr.
He graduated from Jackson High School, Johnson C. Smith University and Presbyterian Lay School of Theology. He was a member of Messiah Presbyterian Church and an Army veteran. He was retired from the S.C. Employment Commission.
Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Mount Moriah Baptist Association Center, 3045 John G. Richards Road, Camden.
Viewing will be 3-6 p.m. Friday. Final rites are 6-8 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home.