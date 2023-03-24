LANCASTER — William Dwayne Mobley, 59, of Kershaw, left this world peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Dwayne loved auto racing, throwing horseshoes, and his friends. He was a master joke teller who lived his life to the fullest. His daughters and grandchildren were his pride and joy, passing Jeff Gordon by barely a car-length.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Blackmon; sisters, Donna Rollings and Barbara Knight (Chris); daughters, Mandy Mackey Lisenby, Crystal Mobley, LeeLee Mobley, Kayla Mobley Fain and Samantha Mobley-Pettit; special nephew, Cody Mobley; and the love of his life, Anita Mackey; 13 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his father, William Mobley; and brothers, Chuck and Darrell Mobley.
The family received friends at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Heath Springs Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and other times at the home of Mr. Mobley. The service followed at 2 p.m., followed by private inurnment at Salem Cemetery in Heath Springs.
