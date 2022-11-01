LANCASTER — Mr. William Eugene Kennington, 66, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
LANCASTER — Mr. William Eugene Kennington, 66, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
He was born Aug. 11, 1956, in Lancaster, a son of the late Eugene Randolph Kennington and the late Azalee Gardner Kennington.
He was the husband of the late Patti Jewel Broome Kennington.
Mr. Kennington was a family man, who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchild.
He enjoyed attending their sporting events and being their biggest fan.
Mr. Kennington was a jokester who never met a stranger and was a member of Antioch Masonic Lodge No. 399.
Mr. Kennington is survived by his son, Eugene Buck Kennington (Brittany); his daughter, Mandy Kennington Faulkenberry (Brad); seven grandchildren, Haley Kennington (Cam), Peyton Kennington, Aydan Kennington, Briana Kennington, Cohen Kennington, Harley Kennington and Brantley Faulkenberry; and his great-granddaughter, Kaisyn Starnes.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Patti Kennington; his parents, Eugene and Azalee Kennington; his brother, Thomas Kennington; and his sister, Sandra Hester.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Kennington was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Dale Walters. Burial followed at Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Fork Hill Baptist Church, 1125 Fork Hill Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058; or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. William Kennington.