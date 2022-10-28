The lunchtime conversation at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center on Wednesday, Nov. 2, will feel like a walk back in time.
Charlie Williams, who will give the lecture, will be dressed in an 18th-century costume — complete with a big black tri-corner hat and buckled shoes.
Williams, a botanist and retired librarian, will lead a delightful first-person talk on the life and adventures of French botanist Andre Michaux.
Williams, a Lancaster native, has spent the past couple of decades channeling the mind and spirit of Michaux. His one-man show is a favorite of audiences in the Carolinas and Tennessee.
Michaux was born in France in 1746 and is best known for his study of North American plants. He explored eastern North America during the time George Washington was president.
During his 10 years in America, Michaux traveled as far south as the Florida swamps, north to the Hudson Bay in Canada and west to the Mississippi River.
“I tell his story from his own perspective, using only the knowledge he had at the time,” Williams said.
Michaux was a traveling scientist. He had been sent to America by French King Louis XVI on a mission to gather American plants, especially trees, to improve and restore the depleted French forests. He shipped 60,000 trees back to his homeland. Michaux, an early conservationist, could already see the wasteful habits of the early settlers of America.
“He hoped to make a lasting mark in the world by discovering, describing, and naming plants new to science, and in that he succeeded,” Williams said.
The speaker’s roots run deep in Lancaster County and predate the American Revolution. Williams graduated from Lancaster High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Wake Forest and master’s from Florida State. He also served in the U.S. Navy.
His interest in Michaux was a natural curiosity since he had wandered through the same woods that Williams learned to love — the mountains of North Carolina and wooded areas of Lancaster.
“He was the greatest explorer of his age,” Williams said. “But history just kind of forgot him.”
Williams, 76, is retired from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and is chairman of the Andre Michaux International Society (AMIS).
Williams, along with Elaine M. Norman and Walter K. Taylor, published the definitive work on the 18th-century botanist in March 2020.
The book, “Andre’ Michaux in North America: Journals and Letters, 1785-1797,” is over 600 pages and weighs 5 pounds. Yet Williams says there is “still more that we don’t know than what we do know about Michaux.” It is the first English translation of Michaux’s nine volumes of journals and letters written during his decade in America.
“We are privileged to have Charlie Williams return to Lancaster to share his passionate knowledge of a major, but not so well-known, colonial botanist,” said CAC Conversations organizer John Craig. “This Conversation will take us into the woods and fields of the Carolinas and North America, where there can be some surprising discoveries.”
Williams’ two books will be available for purchase at the event, with the proceeds going to support CAC events.
The CAC lecture series, “CAC Conversations” features authors, researchers, civic leaders and entrepreneurs and is made possible by a grant from S.C. Humanities.
The free noontime lectures are held on the first Wednesday of each month at the Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster.
The next lecture, on Dec. 7, will have a holiday theme. African American storyteller and Gullah historian will present “Scrooge According to Gullah: Dickens’ Christmas Carol Reincarnated.”
For more information on the Cultural Arts Center and Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation, visit www.lcshp.org.