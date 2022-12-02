Willie James Ingram Jr., 61, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
A son of the late Willie James Ingram Sr. and late Lois McIlwain, he was born March 23, 1961, in Lancaster.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Crawford Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiating.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the funeral home.
Survivors include a son, James Benson of Lancaster; daughter, Gwendolyn Benson of Lancaster; brother, Edward Allen of Lancaster; sisters, Lori Strain, Margaret Ingram, Octavia Allen and Michele Allen Winfield, all of Lancaster; and four grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.