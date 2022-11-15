Willie Lee Hood, 77, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
A son of the late Chalmers Hood Sr. and the late Mary Blair Hood, he was born June 25, 1945, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Willie Lee Hood, 77, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
A son of the late Chalmers Hood Sr. and the late Mary Blair Hood, he was born June 25, 1945, in Lancaster.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. Minister Willie Ann Miller will officiate. Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Friday Nov. 19, at the funeral home.
Survivors include one daughter, Marisha Duncan of Lancaster; goddaughter, Ar’Kya Dixon of Rogers, Ark.; one sister, Lillie Mae Twitty of Lancaster; and one granddaughter, My’Ana Duncan.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.