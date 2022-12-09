Willie Michael Moore, 62, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Willie Michael Moore, 62, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
A son of the late Willie B. Moore and the late Janie L, Lynn, he was born Sept. 21, 1960, in Lancaster County.
Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Crawford Funeral Home, Lancaster. Burial is at Flat Rock Baptist Church, Kershaw. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Crawford Funeral Home, Kershaw Chapel.
Survivors include a brother, Danny Moore of Kershaw; sisters, Debra Moore of Rock Hill, Vanessa M. Shropshire of Columbus, Ga., Nakatherine Moore of Heath Springs, Patricia M. Rutledge of Lancaster, and many relatives and friends.
Leave condolences at crawfh@comporium.net.