Willis James Catoe, 103, of Kershaw passed away, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home.
Born in Rock Hill, he was a son of the late Ed Catoe and Molly Parish Catoe. Mr. Catoe was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Pacific. He was a State Farm insurance agent for 63 years. He was a faithful member of Kershaw Second Baptist Church, where he served in various capacities.
He was a lifetime member of Abney Masonic Lodge No. 211, a Gideon and a former member of Kershaw Lions Club.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Hammond; a son, Clay (Kaye) Catoe; eight grandchildren, Mike Cook, Ben Cook, Allana (Roddy) Phillips, James (Christine) Cook, Stella (Randy) Lipsey, Beth Catoe, Kristen Catoe and Christopher Catoe; six great-grandchildren, Luke Phillips, Kate Cook, Caroline Cook, Sam Cook, Lydia Phillips and Wade Cook.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Twitty Catoe; a daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Michael Cook; a great-grandson, Conner Ceth Phillips; and siblings, Margaret Catoe, Wade Catoe, Sue Faulkenberry, Archie Ray Catoe and Beckham Catoe.
The family would like to thank Mr. Catoe’s caregivers for the love and care shown to him, Kim Jenkins, Lula Nichols, Keely Gerona, Christopher Catoe and AGAPE Hospice.
Funeral services for Mr. Catoe will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 25, in the sanctuary of Kershaw Second Baptist Church. The Revs. Dr. Jason Moss and Ronnie Hinson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 25, prior to the service, in the church Family Life Center.
Memorial remembrances in memory of Mr. Catoe may be directed to Gideon Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 1302, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw.