Willis James Catoe, 103, of Kershaw passed away, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home.

Born in Rock Hill, he was a son of the late Ed Catoe and Molly Parish Catoe. Mr. Catoe was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Pacific. He was a State Farm insurance agent for 63 years. He was a faithful member of Kershaw Second Baptist Church, where he served in various capacities.

