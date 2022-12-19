After Christmas last year, I decided that during December this year I would read Charles Dickens’ ”A Christmas Carol” to my family. Somehow at my age I’ve never actually read the story, though I have enjoyed numerous television and movie takes on the classic Christmas story. My favorite is still the 1980’s George C. Scott version of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Dickens’ written tale is, perhaps surprisingly, a blatantly Christian story. It is a story of a conversion to a Christian worldview (though not as blatant as a modern evangelical gospel tract). Of course, our Hollywood and Disney takes on the conversion of Ebenezer leave out the Christian details, but it is obvious nonetheless in the book.

