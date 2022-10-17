Jesus said in John 13:20, “He who receives [or welcomes] whomever I send receives Me; and he who receives Me receives Him who sent Me.” There is some correlation between the way we treat those who represent the gospel and God’s Word with their daily jobs and the way we treat Jesus.
The Bible says the pastor-elders are worthy of double honor (1 Timothy 5:17). John MacArthur explains, “Paul here is saying then that you are to make sure that one who is over you in the Lord, who feeds you and leads you, is honored. An elder is to receive honor, that is respect and remuneration as fitting and necessary. That forms a true estimate of his worth in a tangible way….”
So, there’s kind of a flow here. Elders are worthy of honor. Elders are worthy of honor with remuneration...hard-working excellent elders are worthy of double honor. Hard-working and excellent elders who major in preaching and teaching are particularly worthy of respect and remuneration. So, every faithful shepherd is to be appreciated, respected, admired, honored and supported.
The critics can seem endless. People find fault if a pastor takes more than two Sundays off a year, if the church pays for him to go on a retreat, or if he doesn’t “meet their needs.” People often don’t treat pastors like they are real people, and it takes an emotional and psychological toll on the pastor and his wife.
In August of 2010, the New York Times ran an article about pastors: “Members of the clergy now suffer from obesity, hypertension and depression at rates higher than most Americans. In the last decade, their use of antidepressants has risen, while their life expectancy has fallen. Many would change jobs if they could.”
The S.C. Baptist Convention led the nation from 2005-16 in the amount of suicides by pastors.
Pastors leaving the ministry share their top two reasons: (1) they are tired of dealing with people’s unrealistic expectations, and (2) difficulty in providing financially for their families.
Business guru Warren Buffett said the hardest jobs in America are (1) The president of the United States, (2) the president of a college or university, (3) the coach of a college or university, and (4) the pastor of a local congregation.
The word “encourage” simply means to fill with courage. When you encourage someone, you do or speak something into their life that fills them with courage.
Your pastors need your encouragement. He may not admit it. She may not ask for it. But he needs it.
He has received the anonymous letter that scalded him. His wife has been criticized for any number of things. He has heard “Why didn’t you visit me?” — a title of a chapter in one of Thom Rainer’s early books on church growth. He’s been rejected by those who told him he did not meet their expectations. And he’s looked at his wife and children and thought, “I’m sorry to put you through this. I should have been a banker.” Yes, he needs your encouragement.
I grew up in a church that regularly honored and recognized their staff members. I recall various Sundays each year when staff members would be called up on the platform, recognized for a specific number of years of service, and given gifts of appreciation.
I grew up hearing the story of how the young church plant that became Edwards Road Baptist Church took up a love offering for their first pastor. When they called him, they wanted to give him money to make a down payment on a house in Greenville. That small congregation in the 1960s gave him $10,000. They had a great spirit of honoring the man of God.
One year during October a church member realized the windows of our house were all old and cracking. She called around to friends, asking for pledges to buy windows. They soon surprised us and hired a man to replace every window in the house with new insulated windows. We felt loved by their tangible gift, and we remembered that gift many times as we looked out our new windows.
Why don’t some people think of honoring their pastor(s)? For some, it is simply a casual attitude that takes the pastor for granted. They may not see the pastor as a gift Jesus gave that local church (Ephesians 4:7-12).
Many people are ignorant of the stress and sacrifices that go along with the call into vocational ministry. They have the attitude, “He chose to do this. Why should I help him out when no one helped me?”
Other people don’t view the office of pastor as a professional position deserving respect, one that he spent years of schooling and money preparing to do. And, the consumer-driven nature of our society is well at work in churches.
Consider writing or emailing your pastor an encouraging note. Remember that hand-written ones tend to show more thought than electronic. Pray for your pastor and his family regularly. One year on my birthday, a friend told me he decided to fast and pray the entire day in my honor, interceding on my behalf. Ask God to show you a specific, tangible way to show love to a pastor or church staff member in your life.
Years ago, Focus on the Family began encouraging churches to recognize their pastors in special ways during the month of October. Their website offers great helps for celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month.
Dr. Rhett Wilson Sr. is a freelance writer, editor, ghostwriter, copywriter and transitional pastor of Spring Hill Baptist Church in Lancaster. Check out his site at rhettwilson.org.