Jesus said in John 13:20, “He who receives [or welcomes] whomever I send receives Me; and he who receives Me receives Him who sent Me.” There is some correlation between the way we treat those who represent the gospel and God’s Word with their daily jobs and the way we treat Jesus.

The Bible says the pastor-elders are worthy of double honor (1 Timothy 5:17). John MacArthur explains, “Paul here is saying then that you are to make sure that one who is over you in the Lord, who feeds you and leads you, is honored. An elder is to receive honor, that is respect and remuneration as fitting and necessary. That forms a true estimate of his worth in a tangible way….”

Dr. Rhett Wilson Sr. is a freelance writer, editor, ghostwriter, copywriter and transitional pastor of Spring Hill Baptist Church in Lancaster. Check out his site at rhettwilson.org.

Trending Videos