Paul exhorts the Corinthians to “Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong. Let all that you do be done in love.” (1 Corinthians 16:13-14).

We live in a day that often lacks a clear understanding of biblical masculinity. Society does not offer a strong definition to boys of what it means to be a man. The examples in pop culture, sports and politics often show weak and pitiful models of sensuality, selfishness and foolishness.

Dr. Rhett Wilson Sr. is a freelance writer, editor, ghostwriter, copywriter and transitional pastor of Spring Hill Baptist Church in Lancaster. Check out his site at rhettwilson.org.

