A calm consistency is what Cureton Witherspoon brought to the Lancaster Bruins football team over the past four years, and that's what he will be taking to Newberry College.
Witherspoon, 18, signed to play college football with Newberry on Thursday, March 9, at Lancaster High School.
“It is a great opportunity for this young man,” said Lancaster head football coach Marcus Surratt.
Surratt said Witherspoon's time with the Bruins during COVID-19 was significant because of how he reacted during adversity.
“The guys gelled around him,” Surratt said. “He held things together with what went on during COVID. He has brought a lot of commitment to the program.”
A multi-sport athlete, Witherspoon has been wanting to play college football since he was 4 years old. He will be playing defensive back and kick returner.
He was also looking at Charleston Southern University, but it was Newberry that really pursued him.
“I felt like they truly were welcoming,” Witherspoon said. “They treated me like family.”
Witherspoon plans to major in biology.
He is the third Bruins player in recent months to commit to Newberry, where he will join football teammate Colby Small and wrestler Damajae Hayden at the Division II school.