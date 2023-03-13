LANSPTS-03-15-23 WITHERSPOON SIGNING

Lancaster's Cureton Witherspoon, center, signs to play college football at Newberry College, while Lancaster head coach Marcus Surratt, left, and his mother Charisse Witherspoon look on.

 Mac Banks

A calm consistency is what Cureton Witherspoon brought to the Lancaster Bruins football team over the past four years, and that's what he will be taking to Newberry College.

Witherspoon, 18, signed to play college football with Newberry on Thursday, March 9, at Lancaster High School.

