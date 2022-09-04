A woman was shot in the leg Saturday morning with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened about 5:15 a.m. Sept. 3. The victim was taken to MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center, according to police.
She was transferred to a nearby medical facility for further treatment.
Officers determined the shooting occurred near the intersection of North French and West Hood streets in Lancaster.
Witnesses identified a suspect, and said the suspect attempted a confrontation with another person on the scene. The suspect left the scene and returned minutes later, blowing a car horn.
According to police, the victim came outside and the suspect exited the vehicle and fired the gun at another person on the scene, but struck the victim in the leg.
Police have not yet released the suspect’s name.
The case is being investigation by the Lancaster Police Department.
Follow reporter Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or call him at 803-339-6867.