As we approach Election Day 2022, you probably know that S.C. voters will make critical choices for governor and the U.S. Senate this fall. Our state will also play an important role in deciding which political party controls Congress next year. Interest in this year’s elections, based on more than 80,000 new voter registrations this year, is high.

However, you probably haven’t heard that Palmetto State voters will also decide on two important constitutional amendments at the ballot box this November.

Dallas Woodhouse is executive director of the South Carolina Policy Council.

Trending Videos