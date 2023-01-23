Work is beginning on phase 2 of the Cross Creek development off U.S. 521 and Doby’s Bridge Road in Indian Land, which will be called The Arches.

York Development Group owner Doug Baumgartner said the 12-acre campus will include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space, with a 30,000-square-foot medical office and a 10,000-square-foot national daycare. “We’ve got a lot of interest from regional and national restaurant users that would occupy as well,” he said, noting that some sites are still available. “Right now, we’re just focusing on the site work and getting the site graded and turned over, so we can start the medical office and the daycare.”

