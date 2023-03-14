Zevia H. Cherry, 88, died Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Zevia H. Cherry, 88, died Sunday, March 12, 2023.
She was married to the late Nathaniel Cherry. She was the daughter of the late Katie Hood McIlwain and Marshall Blake.
Survivors are one son, Harold Hood of Lancaster; two daughters, Carolyn McMullen (William) and Melinda Cherry, both of Lancaster; six grandchildren; 13 great-grands; seven great-great;grands; one brother-in-law, William Henry Cherry (Betty) of San Diego, Calif.; and a special cousin-sister, Lillie Mae Twitty of Lancaster.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at David Stand AME Zion Church, by the Rev. Albert Tucker, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Cemetery.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.