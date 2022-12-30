Long before she wrote stories, Lancaster native Susan Beckham Zurenda loved language for its power and lyricism.

The award-winning writer will speak at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center’s first lunchtime lecture of 2023, at noon Wednesday, Jan. 4. She will discuss and read from her debut novel, “Bells for Eli,” which is set in a small town in South Carolina in the 1960s and ’70s.

Trending Videos