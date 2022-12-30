Long before she wrote stories, Lancaster native Susan Beckham Zurenda loved language for its power and lyricism.
The award-winning writer will speak at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center’s first lunchtime lecture of 2023, at noon Wednesday, Jan. 4. She will discuss and read from her debut novel, “Bells for Eli,” which is set in a small town in South Carolina in the 1960s and ’70s.
Zurenda’s talk will explore the history of “cousin culture,” especially in the southern United States.
“Lancaster is my true home,” she said. “Ancestors on my father’s side have been in Lancaster since the early 1700s.”
Lancaster’ Beckham-Wade house belonged to her great-grandfather and was the model for Magnolia Manor in her book.
Zurenda loved her childhood in the small town shaped by Springs Cotton Mill and the recreation it brought — “swimming pools, parks, skating rinks, tennis courts and even a merry-go-round.”
Teaching career
After graduation from high school in the early ’70s, Zurenda went to college in Spartanburg and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English. She raised two daughters and taught college and advanced students in high school for 33 years.
In “Bells for Eli,” first cousins Delia Green and Eli Winfield share a deep bond. The author delicately and tenderly explores their inner world and conflict. Cousin relationships also underlie a mystery in the novel that she won’t reveal.
“It would be a spoiler,” she said.
Zurenda is pretty sure the topic of southern cousins marrying each other won’t offend her audience.
“I don’t believe there is anything that could offend, unless someone is upset by the fact of cousin marriage in the antebellum South,” she said. “Incidentally, cousin marriage is still legal in South Carolina.”
In a recent interview with Landis Wade on the “Charlotte Readers” podcast, Zurenda talked about her journey to becoming a published author after a teaching career.
Zurenda said she gained so much as a teacher and from her life. She absorbed unconsciously how words go together and how to convey feelings about human nature.
“Susan Beckham Zurenda writes and speaks beautifully, and is blessed with a strong sense of place and heritage. Lancaster’s rich history and culture deserves a place in Southern literature, and Susan is providing that,” said CAC Conversations organizer John Craig. “In old Southern communities, everyone was related, often several times over. Susan’s writings remind us that this was not so long ago.”
Zurenda’s whole life has been an immersion in language. Her parents read to her. She could not wait for the storytelling circle in kindergarten. A college literature course on Southern women authors from the mid-20th century convinced her to change her major from music to education. A creative writing instructor, Dr. Rosa Shand, gave her the confidence and inspiration to begin writing her own stories.
After retiring from teaching, Zurenda took a part-time job with Magic Time Literary Publicity, where she works as a book publicist. She and her husband, Wayne, share their Spartanburg home with two Boston terriers.
Book awards
“Bells for Eli,” published in March 2020, has been selected as the Gold Medal winner for Best First Book — Fiction in the 2021 Independent Publisher Book Awards, a Foreword Indie Book Award finalist, a Winter 2020 Okra Pick by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance, a 2020 Notable Indie on Shelf Unbound, a 2020 finalist for American Book Fest Best Book Award, and was nominated for a Pushcart Prize for 2021. Zurenda’s short fiction has also earned much praise and awards.
She will have books available for purchase at the event — paperbacks for $18 and hardbacks for $20. For more about Zurenda, visit www.susanzurenda.com.
The CAC lecture series, CAC Conversations, features authors, researchers, civic leaders and entrepreneurs, and is made possible by a grant from S.C. Humanities. The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster.
The free noontime lectures are held on the first Wednesday of each month. The next lecture is Feb. 1 and will feature acclaimed Lincoln scholar John Cribb, who has authored two historical novels, “The Rail Splitter” and “Old Abe.”
For more information on the Cultural Arts Center and Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation, visit https://www.lcshp.org.