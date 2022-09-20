Enroll now in 4-H
The 2022-2023 4-H year has officially started. Enroll at v2.4honline.com by Saturday, Oct. 1, and receive a 4-H t-shirt. Youth are only guaranteed a t-shirt if they are registered by Oct. 1. Shirts will be mailed to your home in late October. Extra t-shirts for a parent or sibling should be purchased by Wednesday, Sept. 28. For more information, e-mail to atimmon@clemson.edu.
4-H Day at the Fair
4-H Day at the Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 15. Registered members and volunteers will receive free admission to the S.C. State Fair with a 4-H membership card. Chester 4-H membership cards must be requested by Wednesday, Oct. 5. Cards can be picked up or mailed to your home.
Presentation Contest
The Chester County 4-H Presentation Contest will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Registration is required by Friday, Nov. 18. The contest is an opportunity for youth ages five to 19 to practice their public speaking skills by developing and giving a presentation on a topic of their choice.
Special education donations
LaMariya McCree, a sophomore at Chester High School, has been part of 4-H for five years. She is collecting items for the special education classes at her school as part of a community service project. An Amazon shopping list is available, or donations can be made by e-mailing atimmon@clemson.edu.
Exploring 4-H Club
The Chester County Exploring 4-H Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Chester Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. This new club is open to ages nine to 13 and 4-H membership is required.
Hazelwood 4-H Horse Club
The Hazelwood 4-H Horse Club holds monthly meetings on Saturdays at Hazelwood Dairy, 2325 Great Falls Highway, Blackstock. The club is open to ages six to 18 and 4-H membership is required. This new horse club will focus on horse care and riding.
Sponsors needed
Individuals and businesses are invited to sponsor a 4-H program. For the 4-H Butterfly School Enrichment Program, a classroom can be sponsored for $35. For the 4-H Chick Embryology School Enrichment Program, a classroom can be sponsored for $25. The Chester 4-H Presentation Contest can be sponsored for $50. E-mail to atimmon@clemson.edu for details.
4-H is a community of young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. To start or join a 4-H Club, call the Clemson Extension Service at 385-6181, ext. 113 or e-mail Abigail Phillips at atimmon@clemson.edu.
4-H is a community of young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. To start or join a 4-H Club, call the Clemson Extension Service at 385-6181, ext. 113 or e-mail Abigail Phillips at atimmon@clemson.edu.