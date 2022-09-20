Enroll now in 4-H

The 2022-2023 4-H year has officially started. Enroll at v2.4honline.com by Saturday, Oct. 1, and receive a 4-H t-shirt. Youth are only guaranteed a t-shirt if they are registered by Oct. 1. Shirts will be mailed to your home in late October. Extra t-shirts for a parent or sibling should be purchased by Wednesday, Sept. 28. For more information, e-mail to atimmon@clemson.edu.

4-H is a community of young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. To start or join a 4-H Club, call the Clemson Extension Service at 385-6181, ext. 113 or e-mail Abigail Phillips at atimmon@clemson.edu.

