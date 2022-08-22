In the voices of five speakers, Rodman community members express their concerns about Planned Development

When community organizer Roxann James asked them to, 92 residents from the Rodman area stood up at the Chester County Planning Commission hearing on the Oakley Hall Planned Development (PD) request. Most were there to speak in opposition to that particular rezoning. One speaker said if the rezoning was approved “the spirit of the Rodman community will be radically altered.”

