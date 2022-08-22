In the voices of five speakers, Rodman community members express their concerns about Planned Development
When community organizer Roxann James asked them to, 92 residents from the Rodman area stood up at the Chester County Planning Commission hearing on the Oakley Hall Planned Development (PD) request. Most were there to speak in opposition to that particular rezoning. One speaker said if the rezoning was approved “the spirit of the Rodman community will be radically altered.”
The members of the planning commission had to look at those 92 faces that were there to oppose a Planned Development rezoning; they listened to five voices that conveyed the community’s concerns.
But before the planning commission could deal with the reason the 92 residents from the Rodman area had come to the planning commission meeting, they had another developer request for PD rezoning to consider.
D.R. Horton seeks rezoning
Brandon Pridemore and Troy Karski representing developer D.R. Horton made a presentation on their request to rezone three parcels zones as ID-2 and one zoned as ID-1 along Lancaster Highway to PD.
The developer’s site plan calls for 494 acres on the Richburg Magnolia site to be rezoned as a Planned Development (PD) with eight and a half acres to be retained as commercial property. The PD will feature 1124 housing units at build-out. The developer plans to construct this in three phases of about 400 lots for each phase, with two different types, a 50-foot lot and a 60-foot lot type.
The total build time is expected to be about eight to 10 years.
About 240 acres in the site will be left as open space and nine pocket parks are planned, as well as a central pool and cabana amenity.
The development will have four access points, including turn lanes, and they propose to add a third lane on Lewisville High School Road to help with traffic circulation.
The developer has agreed to enter into a development agreement, which Chester County is asking for to mitigate the impact of a new development on the county’s infrastructure for things like fire services, police services and roads. Chester County is entering into developer’s agreements with developers in lieu of an impact fee, which requires several steps to set such fees up, not the least of which is a completed impact fee study.
There were no comments from speakers opposed to the project. The commission voted 6-0 with Commissioner Nate Smith absent, to recommend county council approves the D.R. Horton rezoning requests.
Oakley Hall: Commission votes to deny
The final applicant of the night was Griffin Land Holdings, which was requesting a parcel on Highway 9 and 909 be rezoned from Rural 2 to PD. The subdivision is to be called Oakley Hall. Bridget Grant Sara Shirley, John Ross and Will Walters on the development team representing the developer said the development would consist of 173 townhome units, 201 50-foot lots and 162 60-foot lots for single-family homes. About 73 acres of the 180 acres of the property would be open space. The site would also have some commercial area. Residential development would be about 2.9 units per acre.
The developer has made some changes to the development plan following the feedback from a community meeting. Grant characterized this as “great feedback” which drew a chuckle from the audience, as they would have probably characterized it differently.
As a result of that community meeting, the developer reduced the density of units from 586 to 536 and increased the open space.
Based on the feedback, the developer will also provide a fence along the western property line, because there were concerns expressed about how the adjacent properties would be protected from the edge of the property. The developer is also considering dedicating a portion of the property for civic use. The PD plan requires a 50-foot perimeter buffer, but Fielding Homes is providing a 70-foot buffer. The developer has also offered to enter into a developer’s agreement. The construction time is expected to be seven to 10 years.
“Growth is coming,” Grant concluded, “and we think it’s important to recognize that we are increasing the tax base. We are able to provide sewer for any future park expansion (the property is adjacent to the Rodman Sports Complex) and we will be able to provide connectivity to the park, a dedication of the land, and it’s our hope that we raise the bar for future development by establishing a higher level of commitment,” she said.
This development had some strong opponents. In addition to the 92 residents who were at the planning commission meeting, the Chester Development Association had delivered a letter to the commission outlining why they were opposed to the rezoning:
‘On behalf of the Chester Development Association, we oppose the rezoning of the Eckles Property along Highway 9 in Chester County (CCMA22-23 John H. Ross for Applicant: Griffin Land Holdings, LLC request Tax Map # 106-00-00-121-000 on Hwy 9 and Hwy 909 be rezoned from (Rural Two) R2 to Planned Development (PD)).
The Chester Development Association is a membership group of Chester County businesses and others who desire to help in the economic development of the county. We encourage and support growth in all sectors for Chester County, including Residential, Commercial, and Industrial growth.
In recent years, Chester County has attracted and landed many large industrial clients along the Highway 9 corridor. To that end, the county, along with countless public and private partners, have made significant investments along this corridor to attract industry. This includes the widening of Highway 9, extending utility infrastructure, and investing in due diligence and site certification. Considering this work, the Chester Development Association requests to preserve the Highway 9 corridor for industrial and commercial growth.
The Eckles Property along Highway 9 is a large tract of land, consisting of approximately 180 acres. We believe this property would be ideal for attracting a large industrial client.
We hope you will take into consideration our opposition for the rezoning of this property.’
Seeing the large number of potential speakers who were there to speak on this rezoning request, Planning Commission Chair Robert Raines ruled that the group could elect five speakers who would have three minutes each to express their concerns.
The group had prepared previously for this eventuality, and had already designated their five speakers, who spoke on a variety of topics as to why the community was opposed to this development.
Resident Joan Heid pointed out that per the state guidelines, zoning must consider adequate law enforcement, fire services and schools. She said that according to Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, the sheriff’s office is understaffed to be able to provide coverage to the current number of citizens in the county.
“Adding land developments is irresponsible and dangerous; adding more law enforcement reduces robbery, reduces assaults and reduces victimization…Lewisville Elementary, Middle and High School are the schools for the approved and pending land developments; the school district lacks the ability to enroll additional students based on the 3,000-plus homes approved and requested to be built (in other housing developments)…there is no proactive plan currently in place to educate the influx of students…Lewis Turnout would the responding volunteer fire department for the Oakley Hall and Gaston Farm Road planned developments…additional housing places stress on a volunteer department that is need of more volunteers assistance and equipment,” she said.
In addition, the guidelines require consideration for the “protection of the unique, special or desired character of a defined area (this being Rodman). Rodman encompasses the historic Rodman church, cemeteries, historic homes and farms…the quality of rural country life cannot be jeopardized by planned developments…we the residents and neighbors of the Rodman community implore you to save our community, the reason we live there, and we live in peace.”
Doug Darby was representing his father, who owns land adjacent to the proposed Planned Development.
“We strongly oppose the rezoning of this site for several reasons…the sheer density of the development is one of the major concerns we have. When completed, this site would have approximately 1608 residents — that’s equal to the population of eight Towns of Lowrys or six Towns of Richburg, and an amount almost one-third of the population of Chester…approving this rezoning would be like dropping a medium-sized town into a stable, well-established rural community…the present zoning of R2 allows for one house per two acres, which is quite suitable for this site…this development is more suited for an urban area such as the City of Chester, but I, along with most other residents of the Rodman community feel it in no way, shape or form, belongs on the site proposed for rezoning. In fact, most of us, if not all, feel I would have a very detrimental impact on our community, due to the lack of infrastructure, the major one being our schools. Most if not all of the planned developments already approved are in the Lewisville area of the county…I, my dad and our neighbors are not opposed to growth, and would support any project that would have a positive impact on the Rodman community and Chester County as a whole, but in our opinion, this planned development does not do that.”
Kenneth St. John said he has seen a lot of growth since he moved here 22 years ago.
“I like and love Rodman community, and the citizens that live there love it. What we have is a big problem: we like quality of life, and you’re about to destroy the quality of life that we have…I believe what we need to do is step back. The U.S. Constitution…says ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’. I believe the pursuit of happiness means quality of life. Bringing 536 homes within one mile of my home, I lose my happiness. You would too; you’re going to. I don’t want to be a suburbanite…these types of homes (because of fences) will become isolated people — you won’t know their names, you won’t know their neighbors, and that’s the way you want Chester to be? Then continue with your program.
“You’re absolutely going against a lot of people, and I know what your authority is, but you are approving project after project, 3,000-plus homes are now going in within three miles of my home…I say vote no. Vote no to the fire department that’s going to be overstressed, to the schools that are going to be overstressed. You and I are neighbors. We live here together…there are a lot of people that are upset, and there are all kinds of alternatives that people can do to halt this. Make a good decision, because we need people like you to be understanding of how these people (in the community) feel.”
Roxann James pointed out that the park that Oakley Hall is suggesting connecting to is Rodman Ball Field, which is Chester County property. She drew the planning commission’s attention to the potential liability that could arise from access to the park, adding if the park decides to have fundraisers there and there is no fence separating the park and the development, “how do we control this population of 536 homes using our park continuously 24/7? How does Chester County protect their property?” she asked.
Dr. Bill Clark wrapped up the presentations from the speakers opposed to the development.
“Our family farm is adjacent t the property in question, we share a long border line. Talking of the Rodman community, this is a stable group of people who weren’t sent here by having a job transfer that made them come; we have chosen to settle here for the very reasons that are threatened by this proposal. That is peace and quiet, uncluttered space, manageable traffic, productive, beautiful farmland without the racket this project’s build-out promises over six to eight years.
“Rodman’s community spirit will be radically and permanently altered by this 536 new homes, which will house 1715 people, if you take the normal average of 3.1 persons per home.
“I would hope the effects on the adjacent property owner’s property values would be important to this commission, and to Chester County. It is inconceivable to me that Oakley Hall will enhance the value of agricultural lands and homes that were purposefully placed on enough acreage to ensure tranquil living.
“Who benefits from this project? Absentee landowners who have no emotional ties to this land and are monetizing it…the other is the developer.
“What is the appropriateness of the development? A planned development of single-family homes in no way comports with the stated long-term county plan for the Highway 9 corridor…an examination of your planning commission minutes as well as those of county council proves there is no shortage of home sites in Chester…currently approved by this commission and by county council are 3857 sites…pending approval are 2136 more, for a potential of a total of 5993 home sites…there is no legitimate need for this project,” Dr. Clark said.
He charged that the developers of the five approved and three pending development projects are engaged in “land banking” which he described as “waiting for better conditions for financial success at some unknown future time. Is this practice something this commission wants to encourage? I don’t think so,” he said.
The commission made the motion to recommend denial to this request.
Chairman Raines said “I tend to agree that this project is a little different than the other two we recommended approval for. They were mainly ID-1 and ID-2. I don’t think anyone wants to see Chester County just be a haven for businesses, we need residents…moving those parcels out of that ID-1 and ID-2 zoning classifications can be a strength, we need an increased tax base, we can get some new members of our community and we can live up to our motto of wanting people to come to Chester County.
“This is a large area, already zoned R-2 which would be a massive change in zoning; not to slight anyone, but it’s more of a traditional community…granted it would be a few years before the first house comes out of the ground…(with the other developments) the potential is there to have the growth that Chester needs. I think a community like Chester desperately needs new people to come in and contribute to the community…you need new blood.
“The Comprehensive Plan was mentioned; we are planning the growth along that Highway 9 corridor to be commercial and industrial…(denying this request) is a way to preserve a community that is to a large extent still agricultural and rural, a little bit off the beaten path and a place to get away,” Raines said.
The motion to recommend to council to deny the rezoning request was passed 6-0. The residents applauded the decision.
The rezoning request will now have three readings before Chester County Council.