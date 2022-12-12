Short bypass reach

A view of the short bypass reach (SBR) in Great Falls. The rapids will be created by this series of pneumatic gates that will be used during the water releases for recreational uses. The rocks you see on the other side of the water will be underwater when the recreational releases begin.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

“There will never be another project like this one.”

That was the enthusiastic assessment of the coming whitewater recreation in Great Falls that Britt Stoudemire delivered to Chester County Council last week. Stoudemire was invited to speak at last Monday’s regular meeting of the Council by Councilman Mike Vaughn.

