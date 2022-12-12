“There will never be another project like this one.”
That was the enthusiastic assessment of the coming whitewater recreation in Great Falls that Britt Stoudemire delivered to Chester County Council last week. Stoudemire was invited to speak at last Monday’s regular meeting of the Council by Councilman Mike Vaughn.
Stoudemire has roots in Chester County, having been born and raised here. He recalled that his father worked in education in the county but had serious health setbacks that essentially left him blind. The community pitched in to support him, he eventually became a high school principal and Stoudemire said that is something he has never forgotten.
“I always wanted to return and repay that in-kind,” he said.
Stoudemire and his wife currently live in Giles County, Virginia and operate New River Outdoor Company, which does rentals, kayaking and canoeing and recently opened an event venue. When he heard the details about Duke Energy’s plans to open up recreational whitewater and build a state park in Great Falls, Stoudemire said he immediately saw huge potential. Giles County is very rural and has a small population (about 17,000 people), yet recreation tourism generates an economic impact there of $11 million a year. He said the potential in Chester County is significantly larger.
“I see outdoor assets, I see a bellwether asset coming in Great Falls,” he said. “I see maybe 10 million people within two hours, where we only have t million. The amount of people that can utilize these assets are tremendous.”
On top of the tourism potential, Stoudemire said community benefits could be reaped as well. His four-months-old son was born with Down Syndrome and Stoudemire said outdoor activities represent therapeutic possibilities.
Stoudemire said he and his wife had actually been looking for a place to relocate their business. They looked in three states and got as far as purchasing property in one location.
“But when I learned of this project, I instantly knew what kind of opportunity we were looking at here,” he said.
As a person who is an avid outdoorsman on top of pursing outdoor recreation as his profession, Stoudemire said he has “floated or fished” in 11 states on 26 different rivers, everywhere from Texas to New York.
“I’ve never seen anything come online like this. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said.
He said there is another big outdoor recreation draw Chester County has, but says it is underutilized, that being the Broad River on the western end of the county. Having the Catawba on one side and the Broad on another presents an opportunity to “connect the two.” Some entry points are needed, but he said the Broad has great possibilities in terms of boating and fishing.
He envisions a scenario where people will make trips to Chester County to enjoy what both rivers have to offer, walk the Carolina Thread Trail and visit the county’s existing state park and the one in Great Falls that is in the offing.
He mentioned that in Giles County, a tourism commission was set up (which he helped found), funded by lodging taxes which markets and supports tourism. Branding and advertising are important parts of the process, he said. He also stressed that people have to think just beyond whitewater recreation, since a number of people will come boat, walk or visit parks. All of them who come buy gas and food and often rent hotel rooms.
“You don’t have to be a whitewater enthusiast to enjoy outdoor recreation,” he said.
Chamber of Commerce Director Brooke Clinton also spoke briefly and said that since the start of 2020, 120 businesses have joined the Chamber. She figures that 49 of them benefit directly from tourism.
Stoudemire plans to bring his business to Chester County as soon as next summer.